SINGAPORE Oct 10 A cyclical drop in the sun's
radiation can trigger unusually cold winters in parts of North
America and Europe, scientists say, a finding that could improve
long-range forecasts and help countries prepare for blizzards.
Scientists have known for a long time that the sun has an
11-year cycle during which radiation measured by sunspots on the
surface reaches a peak then falls. But pinning down a clear link
to weather has proved harder.
"Our research confirms the observed link between solar
variability and regional winter climate," lead author Sarah
Ineson of the UK Met Office told Reuters in an email. The study
was published in the journal Nature Geoscience on Monday.
Her team focused on data from the recent solar minimum
during 2008-10, a period of unusual calm for the sun and intense
winters in the United States and parts of Europe that shut down
air travel and disrupted businesses.
The researchers found that a reduction in ultraviolet (UV)
radiation from the sun can affect high-altitude wind patterns in
the Northern Hemisphere, triggering cold winters.
"While UV levels won't tell us what the day-to-day weather
will do, they provide the exciting prospect of improved
forecasts for winter conditions for months and even years ahead.
These forecasts play an important role in long-term contingency
planning," Ineson, a climate scientist, said.
Ineson and colleagues from the Imperial College London and
the University of Oxford used satellite data that more
accurately measures UV radiation from the sun and found a much
greater variability than previously thought.
They found that in years of low activity, unusually cold air
forms high in the atmosphere over the tropics. This causes a
redistribution of heat in the atmosphere, triggering easterly
winds that bring freezing weather and snow storms to northern
Europe and the United States and milder weather to Canada and
the Mediterranean.
When solar UV radiation is stronger, the opposite occurs.
Ineson's team used the data in a complex computer model that
simulates long-term weather patterns. The model successfully
reproduced what scientists have observed happening in the upper
atmosphere during changes in solar radiation.
More study was needed, though. A key uncertainty in the
experiment lay in the satellite data used, because it spans only
a few years. "So questions remain concerning both accuracy and
also applicability to other solar cycles," she said.
