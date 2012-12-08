BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
DOHA, Dec 8 - Almost 200 nations extended on Saturday a weak U.N. plan for fighting global warming until 2020, averting a new setback to two decades of U.N. efforts that have failed to halt rising world greenhouse gas emissions.
The extension of the Kyoto Protocol keeps it alive as the only legally binding plan for combating global warming even though it will cover developed nations whose share of world greenhouse gas emissions is less than 15 percent.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.