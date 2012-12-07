* Commission declines to disclose detail
* Green groups question strength of the deal
By Barbara Lewis and Alister Doyle
DOHA, Dec 7 European Union countries have
resolved a long-standing row over surplus sovereign pollution
permits, the EU Commission said on Friday, a dispute that has
slowed progress at U.N. climate change talks in Qatar.
The Commission, the European Union's executive, declined to
disclose detail on the deal.
However, sources speaking on condition of anonymity said the
deal will restrict the use of surplus carbon credits called
Assigned Amount Units (AAUs) from the first commitment period of
the Kyoto Protocol, but not cancel them.
"We have reached a good agreement which will also strengthen
Europe's negotiating position, because we have an agreed
position," said Isaac Valeron-Ladron, a spokesman for the
Commission, the European Union's executive.
Green groups, meanwhile, questioned the strength of the
deal.
The issue of so-called "hot air" is among the issues that
has threatened progress at United Nations' climate talks taking
place in Doha, Qatar, which are meant to end on Friday, but
could be extended.
Some 13 billion AAUs, each worth one tonne of carbon dioxide
equivalent, remain unused from the first commitment period of
the Kyoto Protocol, which ends this year, because of reduced
demand for carbon permits after the economic slowdown.
AAUs can be sold or used to offset emissions.
Developing nations and some EU member states want surplus
AAUs to be cancelled, to avoid harming the effectiveness of
future pledges on climate action.
Countries like Poland and Russia have refused to cancel
their unused AAUs, wanting to carry them over into a new Kyoto
period for use against a future climate pact.
This could flood already over-supplied carbon markets and
drive low prices down further.
Already, European Union law does not allow EU states or
companies to use AAUs to comply with emissions targets.
The sources said there would be "a political declaration"
that nations including Australia, the European Union, Japan, New
Zealand, Norway and Switzerland could not buy AAUs, ensuring
they had very limited value.
Poland has said it could not ratify a second Kyoto
commitment period, if it had to cancel the AAUs it has accrued,
the sources added.
Environmentalists urged the developing world to reject the
EU deal.
"It's too weak," said Samantha Smith of the WWF conservation
group said. "We will encourage developing countries to reject
it."
Campaigners and politicians have said the "hot air" issue
has undermined EU attempts to lead the global effort on climate
change and has derailed the already painfully slow U.N. process
to try to curb planet-warming emissions.
(Additional reporting by Marton Kruppa and Andrew Allan;
Editing by Nina Chestney and Alison Birrane)