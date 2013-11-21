WARSAW Nov 21 Negotiators from nearly 200
nations at U.N. climate talks in Warsaw are trying to lay the
foundations for a new global treaty on climate change to be
agreed in 2015, but green groups have walked out in protest at
the lack of progress.
Following are the main sticking points:
WORK PLAN - The conference is meant to produce a work plan
and timetable for a final deal to be secured in Paris in 2015.
But the selection and wording of issues are politically
sensitive. Rich countries want to emphasise future emission
targets for all, and access to new emissions-trading markets,
while developing nations want to play up equity, which includes
rich countries paying more for emissions control because it is
their industries that have historically accounted for most
global warming.
LOSS AND DAMAGE - Developing nations are pushing for a new
mechanism to deal with loss and damage related to climate
change, but developed countries do not want there to be any new
institution, fearing that it could pave the way for huge
financial claims.
FINANCE - At the Copenhagen talks in 2009, rich nations
promised funds of up to $100 billion a year by 2020 to help the
developing world to deal with climate change, but so far the
actual payments have fallen far short. Developing countries do
not want to discuss new commitments for themselves until the
rich have fulfilled their promises.
SHORT-TERM AMBITION - While the new treaty deals with
greenhouse gas emissions after 2020, negotiators are also trying
to ramp up action to cut emissions in the near term. But again,
a rich-poor divide is blocking progress. Developing countries
say developed nations must step up their efforts because they
are historically responsible for climate change, while
Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States say everyone must
do more.
The talks are scheduled to end on Friday afternoon, but most
observers and delegates expect them to carry on into Saturday.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)