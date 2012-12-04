* Talks to agree extension to Kyoto protocol have stalled
* Ban Ki-moon urges nations to cast off apathy, agree a deal
* Says wants Kyoto to stay platform to fight climate change
* Wants rich nations to step up climate change aid to poor
By Barbara Lewis and Alister Doyle
DOHA, Dec 4 Extreme weather is the new normal
and poses a threat to the human race, U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon said on Tuesday, as he sought to revive deadlocked
global climate change talks.
Ban's intervention came as efforts to agree a symbolic
extension of the U.N. Kyoto Protocol, a treaty that obliges
about 35 developed nations to cut their greenhouse gas
emissions, looked to be faltering.
In a speech to almost 200 nations meeting in Doha to try to
get a breakthrough, Ban said a thaw in Arctic sea ice to record
lows this year, superstorms and rising sea levels were all signs
of a crisis.
"The abnormal is the new normal," he told delegates at the
Nov. 26-Dec. 7 talks. He said signs of change were apparent
everywhere and "from the United States to India, from Ukraine to
Brazil, drought (has) decimated essential global crops".
"No one is immune to climate change - rich or poor. It is an
existential challenge for the whole human race - our way of
life, our plans for the future," he said.
Urging nations to cast off their apathy and embrace
ambition, he had earlier said that Superstorm Sandy, which
lashed the Caribbean and the United States a month ago, had
"given us an awakening call".
The failure to agree a Kyoto extension is blocking efforts
to lay the foundations of a new global U.N. deal that is meant
to be agreed in 2015 and to enter into force from 2020.
At the last attempt in 2009, a summit in Copenhagen failed
to agreed a global deal to succeed Kyoto.
Kyoto required countries to cut their greenhouse gas
emissions by an average of 5.2 percent below 1990 levels from
2008 to 2012.
"A BLANK SLATE"
Robert Stavins, director of Harvard University's
environmental economics programme, said there was some hope that
an accord could be struck in 2015.
"It's a blank slate and there is always hope for long-term
happiness," he said, likening the situation to somebody seeking
a new romance after being twice divorced.
Ban said that Kyoto should be a platform for future climate
change action even though Russia, Japan and Canada are pulling
out, leaving a group led by the European Union and Australia
that account for only 15 percent of world greenhouse gas
emissions.
The defectors say Kyoto is no longer relevant because
emerging nations led by China and India will have no targets to
curb their soaring emissions from 2013. And the United States,
the second biggest emitter behind China, never ratified Kyoto.
Ban also said that rich nations should step up aid to help
the poor cope with climate change after a $10-billion-a-year
funding programme promised for 2010-12 runs out.
Rich nations have set a long-term goal of providing $100
billion in aid by 2020 and poor nations say they want a clear
timetable for aid from 2013. Faced with an economic slowdown at
home, most developed nations are only promising "continued" aid.
Britain said it would spend around £1.8 billion ($2.9
billion) to finance climate change measures from 2013-15, on top
of previously announced funds for 2011-15. It also unveiled new
projects from Africa to Colombia, including a
98-million-pound-scheme ($157.75 million) to aid renewable power
generation in Africa.
"If anything, the science is telling us it's now getting
warmer quicker than we had previously expected," said Ed Davey,
British energy and environment minister. "Our actions as a world
are going slower than we had previously hoped."