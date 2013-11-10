* Outline of modest deal on emissions emerging
* Typhoon in Philippines reminder of risks - greens
* Many rich nations more worried about economy than climate
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
WARSAW, Nov 11 World governments meeting in
Poland from Monday are likely to make only modest progress in
reaching a 2015 deal to fight climate change, with concern over
economic growth at least partially eclipsing scientists'
warnings of rising temperatures.
"We can't expect a grand agreement that solves the problems
in one fell swoop," said Elliot Diringer, executive director of
the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, a U.S. think-tank.
The best hope, he said, was for a 2015 accord in which
countries would agree limits on emissions of greenhouse gases
with a mechanism to compare and strengthen them over time.
The outline of a deal, to be discussed by negotiators in
Warsaw from Nov. 11-22, is emerging that will not halt a
creeping rise in temperatures but might be a guide for tougher
measures in later years.
Environmentalists warned about the dangers of delaying
action to avert more floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
They point to super typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than
10,000 people in the Philippines last week, as a reminder of the
risks of extreme weather. A U.N. scientific
panel says cyclones may become more intense in some regions by
2100 as the planet warms.
Global average temperatures have risen by 0.8 degrees
Celsius (1.4 Fahrenheit) since the Industrial Revolution and are
set to exceed 2C - a target ceiling agreed at a previous U.N.
summit - on current trends, despite a hiatus in the pace of
warming so far this century.
In September, the U.N. panel of climate experts raised the
probability that mankind is the main cause of recent warming to
95 percent or "extremely likely" from 90 percent "very likely".
The World Meteorological Organisation said this month
atmospheric volumes of greenhouse gases reached a new record in
2012, driven up by growth in emerging economies led by China.
$100 BILLION AID
Developed nations are putting most emphasis on spurring
economic growth after the financial crisis, rather than making
big investments in renewable energies such as wind or solar
power. Economic slowdown has - at least temporarily - cut
greenhouse gas emissions in many nations.
The U.S. shale boom helped push U.S. carbon emissions to an
18-year low last year, but also shifted cheap, polluting coal
into Europe where it is used in power stations.
Many governments, especially in Europe, are concerned
climate policies, such as generous support for renewables, push
up energy bills for consumers, a major political issue in
countries such as Britain.
The Warsaw meeting will also seek ways to raise aid to help
developing nations cope with climate change. They have been
promised $100 billion a year by 2020, from $10 billion a year
from 2010-12.
On Monday, aid charity Oxfam estimated that climate aid
totalled between $7.6 billion and $16.3 billion in 2013, but
said "murky accounting and a lack of transparency by rich
countries" made it hard to know.
Christiana Figueres, the U.N. climate chief, said Warsaw was
a "pivotal moment" when it was still possible to limit rising
temperatures to 2C above pre-industrial times. "Global
greenhouse gas emissions need to peak this decade," she said.
Hosts Poland said a climate deal should allow countries to
define their own emissions targets - from power plants,
factories and cars - rather than try to impose them in a global
diktat.
"We need flexibility between the countries, that they will
promote their own strategies, their own goals," Environment
Minister Marcin Korolec said.
Poland uses coal to generate 90 percent of its electricity
and has upset some delegates by planning a "world coal summit"
about how to cut emissions from coal during the climate talks.
Environmental group Greenpeace projected messages on six
Polish coal-fired power plants on Sunday saying: "Climate change
starts here!" and "Storms start here!".
(Reporting By Alister Doyle, Agnieszka Barteczko and Ilze
Filks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)