(Re-leads after first day of talks)
* UN climate talks start with warnings of more extreme
weather
* Nations plan for U.N. climate deal in 2015
* Silence held for victims of Philippine storm
By Alister Doyle and Michael Szabo
WARSAW, Nov 11 The Philippine delegate at U.N.
climate talks began a fast on Monday in protest at a lack of
action on global warming that he blamed for fuelling a super
typhoon that has killed an estimated 10,000 people in his
country.
Delegates from almost 200 nations held three minutes'
silence to mourn victims of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most
powerful storms ever recorded, at the start of Nov. 11-22 talks
to plan a U.N. deal in 2015 to slow climate
change.
"I will voluntarily refrain from eating food (during the
conference) until a meaningful outcome is in sight," Naderev
Sano, the Philippines' Climate Commissioner, said of the
devastation of Haiyan that, he noted, had left many hungry.
In line with many developing nations, he urged far tougher
action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, led by the rich, and
more funds to help the poor cope with the impacts of climate
change, including a new mechanism for loss and damage.
"We can take drastic action now to ensure that we prevent a
future where super typhoons become a way of life," he said, his
voice choking with emotion. He won a standing ovation.
Many developed nations, however, are more concerned about
their sluggish economies than taking radical steps on climate
change. The United States and the European Union reaffirmed what
they said were ambitious climate goals for 2020 that developing
countries say fall far short of what is needed.
Emerging economies led by China, the top greenhouse gas
emitter, and India say that rich countries must do more to cut
emissions and allow developing nations to burn more fossil fuels
to end poverty.
Climate scientists are usually reluctant to link greenhouse
gases and single extreme events like a cyclone.
Krishna Kumar Kanikicharla, a senior author for the U.N.'s
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said the
overall number of tropical cyclones may decline this century but
such weather systems may get stronger. "Wind speed and the
precipitation is likely to increase," he added.
SEA LEVEL RISE
The IPCC says that global warming, caused by a build-up of
greenhouse gases from human activities, has caused a 20 cm (8
inch) average rise in sea levels over the past century that can
aggravate storm surges. Warm air can also hold more moisture
that can bring more downpours.
Many nations said the typhoon matched trends towards extreme
weather and was an example to spur action in Warsaw, which is
meant to lay down the outlines of a global deal in 2015 that
will enter into force from 2020.
"This points us to the need for urgent action," Christiana
Figueres, the U.N. climate chief, said of the devastation.
Separately, the IPCC said it was correcting some numbers for
historical carbon emissions in a report to guide governments in
switching to renewable energies, issued in September.
The numbers were revised up for cumulative emissions since
1750 and down for emissions since the late 19th century after
the authors spotted inconsistencies.
"I don't see it as a significant change," IPCC chairman
Rajendra Pachauri told Reuters. The panel had hoped to avoid
corrections after an embarrassing error that exaggerated the
rate of melt of Himalayan glaciers in its last report in 2007.
The United States said it was on track to reach a goal set
by President Barack Obama to cut U.S. emissions by 17 percent
below 2005 levels by 2020.
"With the new measures that we have in place, we have a good
chance of achieving it and we are working very hard to do so,"
U.S. delegation chief Trigg Talley told a news conference.
The European Union also reaffirmed its goal of a 20 percent
cut below 1990 levels by 2020, with an option of a 30 percent
cut if other nations stepped up ambition.
Outside the conference hall, Polish riot police used rubber
bullets to break up groups of masked far-right youths who threw
firecrackers and set fire to parked cars during a nationalist
march, unconnected with the talks, nearby.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)