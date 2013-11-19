* Ban says world faces a "steep climb" to reach a 2015
climate deal
* Current climate pledges inadequate - U.N.
Secretary-General
By Alister Doyle and Nina Chestney
WARSAW, Nov 19 People around the world are
feeling the "wrath of a warming planet", U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday, urging almost 200 governments to
take tougher action to reach a deal in 2015 on fighting global
warming.
Ban told environment ministers at climate talks in Warsaw
they had a steep climb ahead to agree to cut rising greenhouse
gas emissions that scientists say fuel more extreme weather.
The Warsaw talks are struggling to lay the foundations for a
new global accord, meant to be agreed in 2015 and enter into
force from 2020, that looks likely to be a patchwork of pledges
by national governments rather than a strong treaty.
Many developed nations are more focused on spurring sluggish
economic growth than fixing global warming, despite scientists'
increased certainty that human emissions will cause more
heatwaves, droughts, floods and rising sea levels.
Developing nations, led by China and India, insist that the
rich must continue to lead while they focus on ending poverty.
"All around the world, people now face and fear the wrath of
a warming planet," Ban said, referring to extreme weather events
such as Typhoon Haiyan that killed more than 3,900 people in the
Philippines this month.
Current pledges for curbing global warming were "simply
inadequate", Ban said. "Here, too, we must set the bar higher."
He said governments needed to step up aid to help poor
nations slow their rising emissions of greenhouse gases and to
adapt to the impacts of warming.
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
No major nations have set tougher national goals for cutting
greenhouse gases in Warsaw. Japan disappointed many last week by
saying it was watering down goals for 2020 after closing its
nuclear industry after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
A report by 49 experts in 10 nations on Tuesday said that
carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels will rise to
a record 36 billion tonnes this year.
"I am deeply concerned that the scale of our actions is
still insufficient to limit global temperature rise to below 2
degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels," he said.
Governments agreed the 2C ceiling in 2010 as a maximum
permitted to prevent dangerous change. Temperatures have already
risen by about 0.8 C (1.4F) from before the Industrial
Revolution of the 18th century.
Ban said there were some signs of hope, pointing to actions
by governments, business, cities and farmers to cut emissions.
Ban has invited world leaders to attend a summit at U.N.
headquarters in New York on Sept. 23, 2014. "I ask all who come
to bring bold new announcements and action," he said.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country has been
sceptical of tougher EU climate targets, urged better
cooperation.
"The match is won by the team. In order to win, players have
to collaborate," he said, in a tent set up on what is usually
the pitch in Warsaw's main soccer stadium.
(With extra reporting by Stian Reklev, Susanna Twidale, Michael
Szabo)