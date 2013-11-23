WARSAW, Nov 23 Around 195 countries ended a
two-week meeting in Warsaw on Saturday evening to agree the
outlines of a deal meant to be agreed in 2015 to combat global
warming.
Following are some of the main decisions:
FINANCE
Developed nations promised in 2009 to increase their aid to
poorer countries to help them cope with climate change to $100
billion a year after 2020, from $10 billion a year in 2010-12.
But in Warsaw they rejected calls to set targets for 2013-19.
A draft text merely urged developed nations to set
"increasing levels" of aid, to be reviewed every two years.
LOSS AND DAMAGE
The talks agreed a new "Warsaw International Mechanism" to
provide expertise, and possibly aid, to help developing nations
cope with losses from extreme events related to climate change.
The exact form of the mechanism will be reviewed in 2016.
PATH TO A 2015 DEAL
Countries agreed to announce plans for curbs on greenhouse
gases beyond 2020 "well in advance" of a summit in Paris in
December 2015 and "by the first quarter of 2015 for those in a
position to do so".
It called the submissions "intended nationally determined
contributions" - the word "intended" hinting they are open to
change. Many developed nations had wanted the word
"commitments".
PRE-2020 AMBITION
The conference did not outline new targets for more
near-term action to reduce emissions. Japan announced during the
conference it had scaled back its 2020 target, aiming now for a
3.1-percent increase from 1990, compared to its previous promise
of a 25-percent cut.
MARKETS
Talks on how to set up new market-based mechanisms to curb
emissions failed because developing nations refused to advance
the process unless rich countries take on tougher emissions
targets. Talks will resume in the first half of next year.
MONITORING
Details were finalised on how countries' emissions
reductions will be monitored, reported and verified.
CLEAN DEVELOPMENT MECHANISM (CDM)
The conference agreed on a measure that could boost demand
for the ailing mechanism, encouraging countries without legally
binding emissions targets to use carbon credits called Certified
Emission Reductions (CERs).
A proposal to implement a floor price for CERs was removed
from a technical paper while a wider review of the CDM by a
technical board was pushed to talks in Bonn in March 2014.
DEFORESTATION
The conference agreed a multi-billion dollar framework to
tackle deforestation. The fledgling Green
Climate Fund will play a key role in channelling finance for
projects to halt deforestation to host governments, who in turn
must set up national agencies to oversee the money.
(Compiled by Nina Chestney, Stian Reklev, Alister Doyle, Megan
Rowling, Susanna Twidale and Michael Szabo)