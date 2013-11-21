* Rising nitrous oxide levels can deplete ozone
* N20 emissions cuts could bring benefits worth $160 bln/yr
By Nina Chestney
WARSAW, Nov 21 Nitrous oxide (N20) emissions
could almost double by 2050 if more aggressive action is not
taken, undermining global efforts to curb climate change, the
United Nations' Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Thursday.
Commonly known as the "laughing gas", nitrous oxide exists
naturally in the atmosphere in trace amounts.
However, it is the third most potent greenhouse gas after
carbon dioxide and methane due to human activities such as
agriculture, fossil fuel combustion, waste water management and
industrial processes.
N2O emissions into the atmosphere are currently around 5.3
million tonnes a year but this could almost double by 2050 if
efforts to cut the gas are not increased, the UNEP report said.
More efficient use of fertilisers, less meat consumption,
and improved waste water treatment are some ways to cut N20.
Emissions could be cut by 1.8 million tonnes a year from
2020 and the benefits could be worth over $160 billion annually
across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing,
transportation and electricity production, UNEP said.
The Kyoto Protocol climate treaty includes N20 among the
greenhouse gases the world has to reduce to fight global warming
but more aggressive efforts are needed, UNEP said.
"We need all hands on deck to combat the serious and
significant increases in N2O levels in the atmosphere," said
U.N. Under-Secretary-General and UNEP Executive Director Achim
Steiner.
"It has a disproportionate impact on global warming because
of its radiative properties and long lifetime in the atmosphere,
which is 120 years on average," he added.
Delegates from around 195 nations are meeting in Warsaw for
a U.N. conference, due to end on Friday, to work on greenhouse
gas emission cuts under a new climate pact to succeed an
extension to the Kyoto Protocol after 2020.
Atmospheric volumes of greenhouse gases blamed for climate
change, including N20, hit a record in 2012, the World
Meteorological Organisation said this month.
Although less potent than carbon dioxide or methane, N20 is
often overlooked and could undermine efforts to prevent the
ozone layer depleting, the report said.
The ozone layer shields the Earth from the sun's harmful
rays and has begun to recover from depletion over the past
couple of decades due to curbs on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and
other halogenated chemicals.
The UNEP report was produced with scientists and experts
from more than 35 organisations
