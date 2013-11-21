WARSAW Nov 21 Several major environmental
groups, including Greenpeace and WWF, have walked out of U.N.
climate talks in Warsaw in protest at what they see as a lack of
progress towards an international deal to curb rising global
greenhouse gas emissions.
More than 9,000 representatives from about 195 countries are
gathered in the Polish capital for a two-week conference working
towards a treaty to be signed in 2015 to fight climate change.
The pact would enter into force after 2020.
But the talks, ending on Friday, have stuttered over several
issues, particularly whether rich nations should pay developing
countries for losses suffered due to the effects of climate
change, and a lack of pledges to cut emissions.
"The lack of meaningful leadership from other countries,
governments, here has delivered a slap in the face to those
suffering as a result of dangerous climate change," said Kumi
Naidoo, executive director of Greenpeace International.
Marcin Korolec, who is chairing the talks, was fired as
Polish environment minister on Wednesday.
He remains in charge of the talks but green groups have
slammed the timing of the cabinet reshuffle.
Poland's decision to host a coal industry summit alongside
the climate talks on Monday and Tuesday had already angered
environmental groups.
"This is one of the most 'captured' summits ever - by
corporates and coal industry with the support of the Polish
government," said Dipti Bhatnagar at Friends of the Earth
International.
"We are walking (out) to send a strong message due to the
total inaction at the talks, due to lack of ambition and
finance, at a time when we need the most action."
It was the first time green groups had staged such a
coordinated walk-out at U.N. climate talks.
(Additional reporting by Megan Rowling)