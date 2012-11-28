* Poland to host next year's climate talks
* Green activists say Poland obstructive on EU climate
policies
* No other countries offered to host 2013 talks
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, Nov 28 Coal-dependent Poland is set to
host next year's U.N. talks on slowing climate change after OPEC
member Qatar in 2012, a move dismaying environmentalists who say
both oppose action to reduce use of fossil fuels.
Poland formally submitted its offer for Warsaw to host the
talks on Wednesday to almost 200 nations at this year's meeting
in Doha. No other countries made an offer at a planning session
on Wednesday, making its selection pretty much automatic.
"Poland is a good place to go," the head of the U.N. Climate
Change Secretariat, Christiana Figueres, told Reuters. "Here
also in Qatar and in Poland what this conference does is bring
the world's attention to the host country and encourage that
country to actually step up to the plate and do more."
Poland, which relies on carbon-intensive coal for nearly
all its power, has expressed concern that greater action on
climate will harm its economy. The country, which also hosted a
U.N. climate meeting in Poznan in 2008, has led opposition to
European Union plans to curb carbon pollution permits.
Environmental campaigners have also criticised the current
choice of host. OPEC member Qatar's greenhouse gas output per
capita is the world's highest and it has made no pledge to cut
it.
Carbon Market Watch's Anja Kollmuss said a host needed to
negotiate between parties with differing views but Poland "is
not capable of this as it has repeatedly been against the wishes
of the other 26 EU member states."
Due to a slowing economy, Poland has a glut of carbon
emission permits it wants to keep to offset future emissions or
sell. Other EU countries want tighter restrictions on "hot air".
"The prospect of Poland hosting the next global climate
conference is hugely concerning. At a time when action is
desperately needed, a host country should be firmly committed to
climate protection," Greenpeace's Jiri Jerabek said.
The Polish government plans to open several new lignite
mines that will prolong the country's dependency on coal for the
next 100 years, Jerabek said.
The EU is one of the few to have promised to sign up to
extend the Kyoto Protocol, the only international pact on
tackling climate change that will otherwise expire at the end of
2012.
Some experts said a meeting in Poland might just help forge
more consensus within the EU on the need for on climate change
action.
"Hosting the negotiations so close to home in the EU could
... help to unblock greater ambition in Europe" although Poland
has been reluctant until now, said Richard Gledhill, global
leader of climate change and carbon market services at
London-based PwC.
Past hosts to U.N. climate conferences include Durban, South
Africa, last year, Cancun, Mexico, in 2010 and Copenhagen in
2009.