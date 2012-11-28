* Obama signed blocking law despite EU compromise
* Hedegaard downplays U.N. pollution permit squabble
* Says EU ministers recognise importance of more climate
funds
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
needs to shift focus from domestic pressure to global
environmental efforts, the European Union's climate chief said
on Wednesday, a day after the president signed a rare U.S. law
blocking a piece of EU emissions legislation.
Obama signed the EU Emissions Trading Scheme Prohibition
Act, even though he could have just allowed it to become law
without adding his official approval.
The legislation can be used to shelter U.S. airlines from
compliance with an EU law making all airlines pay for their
carbon emissions if they use EU airports.
Obama's signature was particularly galling to the European
Commission, the EU executive, because earlier this month it
announced it was halting for a year its aviation requirement.
"I think the signing yesterday is very much linked to some
domestic situation in the U.S. and the cooperation with the
Congress," Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told a news
conference.
She noted Obama had admitted immediately after his
re-election that the U.S. had not done enough on climate and
said he would announce news on climate policies after he had
undertaken "a listening tour."
"I just hope that when the presidential listening tour is
over, it won't be just the climate policies for a domestic
audience, but also for the international audience that we will
see."
The EU law making all airlines pay for their emissions has
stirred international outcry and threats of a trade war.
The bloc decided on the law to fill a vacuum left by more
than a decade of indecision at the U.N.'s International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO).
So far, the ICAO has failed to deliver a global approach to
tackling airline emissions, although the row over the EU's law
has galvanised efforts and Hedegaard said progress at a meeting
in November had prompted the proposal to halt enforcement
DOHA TALKS
The commissioner was speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead
of her travel to international climate change talks in Doha,
which began on Monday and continue for two weeks.
She will attend them next week to try to build on a deal
last year to keep the Kyoto process on tackling climate change
alive.
Hedegaard and the European Union were given much of the
credit for clinching last year's deal, but another year of
economic crisis has since undermined climate progress.
Some campaigners have said divisions in the European Union
could be the biggest obstacle to further progress on an
international climate agreement.
It has been squabbling for well over a year over what to do
with a surplus of international pollution permits, which many in
Europe say make it too cheap to pollute, while coal-dependent
Poland is insisting it will not give any of its glut away.
Polish Environment Minister Marcin Korolec said on Tuesday
the issue of the permits known as Assigned Amount Units (AAUs)
was "a completely minor issue".
Hedegaard said the European Union wanted an ambitious
agreement on AAUs, but also sought to downplay their
significance, saying they would not impact the bloc's ability to
deliver on its carbon-cutting targets.
"We need to get the question into the right perspective,"
she said.
Finance is another thorny issue as a gap looms after the end
of this year when one instalment of EU cash to help developing
nations cope with climate change runs out.
For the period 2010-12, the European Union has delivered 7.2
billion euros ($9.31 billion), which Hedegaard said was "not a
small thing in the economic climate we have."
Earlier this month, EU finance ministers failed to get any
firm agreement on funds to follow, but Hedegaard said: "There
was a very clear recognition we had to come up with more money."