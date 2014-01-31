By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 31 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Friday appointed former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy for cities and climate
change, in a bid to build momentum ahead of a planned U.N.
conference in September.
Ban said Bloomberg will assist him in "consultations with
mayors and related key stakeholders, in order to raise political
will and mobilize action among cities as part of his long-term
strategy to advance efforts on climate change."
Ban is seeking to re-energize the global climate change
debate and boost the United Nations' role.
The new U.N. role for Bloomberg - a billionaire
philanthropist who left office last month - was reported by
Reuters on Thursday.
Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was
quick to welcome Bloomberg's appointment, posting on Twitter:
"Mayor @MikeBloomberg knows how to get things done. We need more
leaders like him here @UN."
Bloomberg made combating climate change a key focus during
his 12 years leading the United States' most populous city. He
also advocated for national climate change legislation.
He has played a leading role in the C40 Cities Climate
Leadership Group, an international group of mayors created in
2005 and dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The C40
group, of which Bloomberg is president of the board, is to meet
in Johannesburg next week.
Bloomberg announced last month that New York City's
greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by 19 percent since 2005,
putting the city nearly two-thirds of the way to meeting the
goal he set five years ago.
In the blueprint he launched in 2007, called PlaNYC 2030,
Bloomberg set a goal to slash citywide emissions 30 percent by
2030 through a number of initiatives, such as requiring hybrid
taxi cabs, building bike lanes and retrofitting municipal
buildings to make them more energy efficient.
The United Nations will host a one-day climate change summit
in New York on Sept. 23, 2014. Many developing nations want that
to be a deadline for rich countries to outline planned cuts in
greenhouse gases beyond 2020 as a key step towards a global
climate deal in 2015.
Last month, Ban appointed former Ghana President John Kufuor
and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as special
envoys on climate change to help drum up support for the
September conference.
