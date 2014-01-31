(Adds statement from John Kerry, paragraphs 7-8)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Jan 31 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Friday appointed former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy for cities and climate
change, in a bid to build momentum ahead of a planned U.N.
summit meeting in September.
Ban said Bloomberg will assist him in "consultations with
mayors and related key stakeholders, in order to raise political
will and mobilize action among cities as part of his long-term
strategy to advance efforts on climate change."
Ban is seeking to re-energize the global climate change
debate and boost the United Nations' role. The U.N. role for
Bloomberg - a billionaire philanthropist who left office last
month - was reported by Reuters on Thursday.
In a statement, Bloomberg said cities had emerged as a
leading force in the battle against climate change. His
appointment as U.N. special envoy is for two years.
"Cities account for more than 70 percent of global
greenhouse gas emissions and two-thirds of the world's energy
use today, and their total population is projected to double by
2050," Bloomberg said.
"So the steps they take now to combat climate change will
have a major impact on the future of our planet. Cities have
shown they have the capacity and the will to meet this
challenge," he said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry congratulated Bloomberg
on the appointment, saying: "I can't think of a person better
suited for this important new role."
"Mayor Bloomberg has hands-on experience confronting climate
change in one of the largest cities in the world, while, at the
same time, seizing the many opportunities that sustainable city
management creates," Kerry said in a statement.
Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was
also quick to welcome Bloomberg's appointment, posting on
Twitter: "Mayor @MikeBloomberg knows how to get things done. We
need more leaders like him here @UN."
Bloomberg made combating climate change a key focus during
his 12 years leading the United States' most populous city. He
also advocated for national climate change legislation.
DRUMMING UP SUPPORT
Bloomberg has played a leading role in the C40 Cities
Climate Leadership Group, an international group of mayors
created in 2005 and dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions. The C40 group, of which Bloomberg is president of the
board, is to meet in Johannesburg next week.
He announced last month that New York City's greenhouse gas
emissions have dropped by 19 percent since 2005, putting the
city nearly two-thirds of the way to meeting the goal he set
five years ago.
In the blueprint he launched in 2007, called PlaNYC 2030,
Bloomberg set a goal to slash citywide emissions 30 percent by
2030 through a number of initiatives, such as requiring hybrid
taxi cabs, building bike lanes and retrofitting municipal
buildings to make them more energy efficient.
The United Nations will host a one-day climate change summit
in New York on Sept. 23, 2014. Many developing nations want that
to be a deadline for rich countries to outline planned cuts in
greenhouse gases beyond 2020 as a key step towards a global
climate deal in 2015.
Last month, Ban appointed former Ghana President John Kufuor
and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as special
envoys on climate change to help drum up support for the
September conference.
Ever since the 2009 U.N. climate summit in Copenhagen failed
to secure a deal on a binding treaty on reducing carbon
emissions, the United Nations has been sidelined, U.N. diplomats
and officials say.
Climate discussions have shifted away from the world body to
bilateral talks between key world powers and the Group of 20
club of major developed and developing nations.
Ban has long seen galvanizing support for global action on
climate change as key to his legacy as secretary-general, the
officials and diplomats say, and is eager to restore the United
Nations' relevance to the climate negotiations.
