UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Monday appointed former Ghana President John
Kufuor and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as
special envoys on climate change to drum up support for a
planned global conference in September.
Ban has invited world leaders, chief executives and civil
society groups to a Climate Summit in New York on Sept. 23 to
push for robust action on climate change by reducing greenhouse
gas emissions and building climate resilient communities.
"As part of their work, the special envoys will assist the
Secretary-General in his consultations with leaders to raise the
level of ambition to address climate change and to accelerate
action," Ban's office said in a statement.
"They will also provide strategic advice to the
Secretary-General based on their consultations," it said.
Kufuor was Ghana's president from 2001-2009 and chairman of
the African Union from 2007-2008, while Stoltenberg was prime
minister of Norway from 2000-2001 and again from 2005-2013.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)