By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
BERLIN, April 10 A U.N. report about ways to fix
global warming due on Sunday is likely to disappoint investors
seeking clear-cut economic calculations about the benefits and
costs of curbing rising greenhouse gas emissions.
Authors say the report stops short of an economic bottom
line since it is hard to put a value, for instance, on human
lives lost to extreme weather or on risks of a faster melt of
Greenland's ice sheet that would push up sea levels.
The United States and other governments, at talks in Berlin,
were pushing for clearer economic arguments from the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is meant
to guide trillion-dollar curbs on greenhouse gas emissions.
Washington said a draft is "too narrow" in judging costs of
shifting to cleaner energies, partly as it omits benefits of
improved public health from less pollution from fossil fuels,
according to documents seen by Reuters.
Switzerland said the "central question" for policymakers was
to compare costs and benefits of different levels of action to
rein in greenhouse gases, something which does not appear in the
draft.
"We provide much more economic analysis this time, but we
are not putting that forward as the only impact," Rajendra
Pachauri, chair or the IPCC, told Reuters. The Berlin report
will be published on Sunday.
"Monetary value is only a small part. What about the loss of
lives, the loss of ecosystem services?" he said in Beijing last
month when asked about the lack of a benefit-cost analysis.
IPCC reports are meant to guide almost 200 governments,
which have promised to work out a deal by the end of 2015 to
limit global warming.
The IPCC says the reports make a compelling case for fast
action by governments and companies to avert rising damage to
water and food supplies, human society and nature from
heatwaves, floods, storms and rising seas.
STERN REVIEW
The lack of a clear economic bottom line "is a worry ... the
elements are all there but it takes too much work to lift them
out," said Nicholas Stern, chair of the Grantham Research
Institute at the London School of Economics.
Stern, a former World Bank chief economist, led a 2006
review about climate change. It estimated it would cost about 1
percent of world GDP a year to limit climate change and that,
with no action, damage could range from 5 to 20 percent of GDP.
Stern said IPCC reports highlight that problems caused by
rising temperatures are worse than he thought in 2006.
In assessing costs of action, the Berlin IPCC draft says
tough curbs on greenhouse emissions would lead to a loss of
between 1 and 4 percent of consumption by 2030, 2-6 percent by
2050 and 2-12 percent by 2100, compared to no action.
It does not define "consumption". And delegates said revised
texts indicated that the projected losses in consumption were
cumulative, meaning they amounted to only a fraction of a
percent a year.
In assessing risks of inaction, a separate IPCC report last
month said future warming of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit)
- a very different scenario from the Berlin draft - would cut
global economic output by between 0.2 and 2.0 percent a year.
Stern said the 0.2-2.0 percent range "badly underestimates"
the risks, partly because it excludes possible catastrophic
changes such as the collapse of tropical reef systems, or a
sudden drying of the Amazon rainforest.
Investors are also concerned about difficulties in comparing
IPCC estimates of costs and benefits.
"It's a hard read," Stephanie Pfeifer, Chief Executive of
the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change that groups
pension funds and asset managers that control 7.5 trillion euros
($10.35 trillion), said of the reports.
Clearer economic conclusions would help persuade companies
and investors to act, she said. The IPCC says it is at least 95
percent probable that climate change is man-made but many voters
are sceptical and doubt tough action is needed.
Several nations said the three IPCC groups - looking at the
science of climate change in September, the impacts in March and
the solutions in April - should coordinate better. The IPCC will
also issue a summary of its findings in October.
