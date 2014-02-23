* At least 17 volcanic eruptions this century cooled climate
* Partly explains warming slowdown that heartened sceptics
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Feb 23 Small volcanic eruptions help
explain a hiatus in global warming this century by dimming
sunlight and offsetting a rise in emissions of heat-trapping
gases to record highs, a study showed on Sunday.
Eruptions of at least 17 volcanoes since 2000, including
Nabro in Eritrea, Kasatochi in Alaska and Merapi in Indonesia,
ejected sulphur whose sun-blocking effect had been largely
ignored until now by climate scientists, it said.
The pace of rising world surface temperatures has slowed
since an exceptionally warm 1998, heartening those who doubt
that an urgent, trillion-dollar shift to renewable energies from
fossil fuels is needed to counter global warming.
Explaining the hiatus could bolster support for a U.N.
climate deal, due to be agreed by almost 200 governments at a
summit in Paris in late 2015 to avert ever more floods,
droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
"This is a complex detective story," said Benjamin Santer of
the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, lead
author of the study in the journal Nature Geoscience that gives
the most detailed account yet of the cooling impact of
volcanoes.
"Volcanoes are part of the answer but there's no factor that
is solely responsible for the hiatus," he told Reuters of the
study by a team of U.S. and Canadian experts.
Volcanoes are a wild card for climate change - they cannot
be predicted and big eruptions, most recently of Mount Pinatubo
in the Philippines in 1991, can dim global sunshine for years.
Santer said other factors such as a decline in the sun's
output, linked to a natural cycle of sunspots, or rising Chinese
emissions of sun-blocking pollution could also help explain the
recent slowdown in warming.
The study suggested that volcanoes accounted for up to 15
percent of the difference between predicted and observed warming
this century. All things being equal, temperatures should rise
because greenhouse gas emissions have hit repeated highs.
TEMPORARY RESPITE
"Volcanoes give us only a temporary respite from the
relentless warming pressure of continued increases in carbon
dioxide," said Piers Forster, Professor of Climate Change at the
University of Leeds.
A study by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change last year suggested that natural variations in the
climate, such as an extra uptake of heat by the oceans, could
help explain the warming slowdown at the planet's surface.
The IPCC projected a resumption of warming in coming years
and said that "substantial and sustained" cuts in greenhouse gas
emissions were needed to counter climate change.
It also raised the probability that human activities were
the main cause of warming since 1950 to at least 95 percent from
90 in 2007. Despite the hiatus, temperatures have continued to
rise - 13 of the 14 warmest years on record have been this
century, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
For the study, click on: dx.doi.org/10.1038/ngeo2098
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Alistair Lyon)