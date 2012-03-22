* South Asia, North Africa, Middle East face challenges
* Risk of water conflicts seen rising after 10 years
* Cites need for more efficient water use in agriculture
By Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, March 22 Fresh water supplies are
unlikely to keep up with global demand by 2040, increasing
political instability, hobbling economic growth and endangering
world food markets, according to a U.S. intelligence assessment
released on Thursday.
The report by the office of the Director of National
Intelligence said that areas including South Asia, the Middle
East and North Africa will face major challenges in coping with
water problems that could hinder the ability to produce food and
generate energy.
The report said that a "water war" was unlikely in the next
10 years, but that the risk of conflict would grow with global
water demand likely to outstrip current sustainable supplies by
40 percent by 2030.
"Beyond 10 years we did see the risk increasing," a senior
U.S. intelligence official told reporters. "It depends upon what
individual states do and what actions are taken right now to
work water management issues between states."
The official declined to discuss the risks for specific
countries, but in the past water disputes have contributed to
tensions between rivals including nuclear-armed India and
Pakistan, Israel and the Palestinians, and Syria and Iraq.
The report, drafted principally by the Defense Intelligence
Agency and based on a classified national intelligence estimate,
said that water in shared basins would increasingly be used by
states to pressure their neighbors.
"The use of water as a weapon or to further terrorist
objectives also will become more likely," it said, noting that
vulnerable water infrastructure was a tempting target.
The U.S. State Department requested the report, which is
part of an effort by the Obama administration to assess how
long-term issues such as climate change may affect U.S. national
security.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is due to hold an
event on Thursday to announce a new public-private initiative to
grapple with water issues.
SOCIAL DISRUPTION
The report said that during the next 10 years, the
over-pumping of ground water supplies in some agricultural areas
will pose a risk to food markets and cause social disruption if
mitigating steps such as drip irrigation and improved
agricultural technology are not implemented.
It also said that through 2040 water shortages and pollution
would likely harm the economic performance of important U.S.
trading partners by limiting the use and development of hydro
power, an important source of electricity for developing
countries.
The report rated the management of several key water basins,
and said the risks were greatest for the Brahmaputra which flows
through India and Bangladesh and the Amu Darya in central Asia.
It said the chief drivers of increased water demand over the
next 10 years would be population growth and economic
development, although the impacts of climate change will play a
growing role, particularly after 2040.
While the intelligence community believes there is no
technological "silver bullet" on the horizon to improve water
management, the report said the most important step to address
the problem would be more efficient use for agriculture, which
accounts for 70 percent of global fresh water use.
It also said the United States, which has expertise in water
management in both the public and private sectors, could help
lead in developing policies for improved global water use and
international cooperation.
"The United States has opportunities for leadership, but we
also saw it being a risk that if the United States wasn't
engaged in exercising that leadership, other states would step
up to do that," the intelligence official said.
(Editing by Vicki Allen)