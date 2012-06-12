* 20 large wildfires burning in eight Western states
* Wildfires to increase in North America, Europe by 2100
* Controlled burns seen as effective fire-fighting tool
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, June 12 Climate change will make
wildfires in the U.S. West, like those now raging in parts of
Colorado and New Mexico, more frequent over the next 30 years,
researchers reported on Tuesday.
More broadly, almost all of North America and most of Europe
will see an increase in wildfires by the year 2100, the
scientists wrote in the journal Ecosphere, a publication of the
Ecological Society of America.
The U.S. Southwest - Arizona, New Mexico and Texas - is the
fastest-warming region of the United States, and this warming
trend will worsen droughts, alter growing seasons and increase
wildfire risk, the non-profit research organization Climate
Central reported.
On Tuesday, 20 large wildfires were burning in eight Western
states, from Idaho and Wyoming to California and Arizona,
according to the U.S. Forest Service. A map of active fires is
online at activefiremaps.fs.fed.us/ .
Using satellite-based fire records and 16 different
climate-change models, an international team of researchers
found that while wildfires will increase in many temperate zones
due to rising temperatures, fire risk may actually decrease
around the equator, especially in tropical rainforests, because
of increased rainfall.
"In the long run, we found what most fear - increasing fire
activity across large areas of the planet," said lead author Max
Moritz of the University of California-Berkeley.
"But the speed and extent to which some of these changes may
happen is surprising. These abrupt changes in fire patterns not
only affects people's livelihoods, but also they add stress to
native plants and animals that are already struggling to adapt
to habitat loss," Moritz said in a statement.
Co-author Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University said
this study gives a unique global perspective on recent fire
patterns and their relationship to climate.
Climate scientists, including those affiliated with the
United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have
projected that more frequent wildfires would be likely in a
warming world. Other effects of global warming include more
severe storms, floods and droughts, these scientists have said.
CONTROLLED FIRES
In a separate study, researchers approved of the intentional
setting of controlled fires, a wildfire-fighting technique that
has sometimes raised questions about its impact on wildlife.
Writing in the June issue of the journal BioScience,
researchers at the University of California-Berkeley reviewed
two decades of research on the ecological impact of cutting
forest wildfire risk, especially in the southern Sierra
Mountains, where precipitation was at half of normal levels.
The idea behind so-called controlled burns is to reduce the
amount of fuel that would feed a wildfire. The new study found
that these fuel-reducing fires do not cause substantial harm.
"The few effects we did see were usually transient,"
Berkeley's Scott Stephens said in a statement. "Based upon what
we've found, forest managers can increase the scale and pace of
necessary fuels treatments without worrying about unintended
ecological consequences."
A warming climate makes the carbon dioxide stored in forest
soils decompose faster, sending more climate-warming carbon into
the atmosphere, researchers at the University of
California-Irvine and elsewhere reported Monday in the journal
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
