MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
D eveloping nations will receive a much-needed boost to roll out
their climate change action plans through a partnership,
launched at U.N. climate talks on Tuesday, that will improve
their access to expertise and financial support, its backers
said.
Alongside the first meeting of countries that have ratified
the new global climate change agreement, 33 governments signed
up to the platform aimed at helping poorer nations achieve their
targets on climate change and sustainable development.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told leaders and
ministers in Morocco it was time for the words in the Paris
climate deal to be translated into "effective policies and
actions". So far 110 countries have ratified the agreement.
The plans, referred to as nationally determined
contributions (NDCs), outline how countries will cut their
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the effects of climate
change, including more extreme weather, melting glaciers and
rising seas.
"The NDCs are at the very heart of the Paris Agreement - but
like anything else they are words on paper unless there is
implementation," said Helen Clark, head of the United Nations
Development Programme, one of nine international agencies and
multilateral banks that have joined the partnership.
Developing states are keen to get on with putting their
climate plans into practice but many need assistance, she added.
The plans include a wide range of climate-friendly measures,
from shifting to renewable power and cleaner transport to
protecting forests and helping farmers grow enough food despite
worsening climate stresses.
The new partnership will help countries with technical
expertise and training for government officials, and make it
easier to access finance, she said.
National action plans "need to be integrated into
development plans of countries," she added.
Some rich nations joining the partnership, which is
co-chaired by the governments of Morocco and Germany, said they
would back it with funding, including Britain and Denmark.
Australia, which promised A$2 million ($1.51 million) over
two years, said it would focus its efforts on making farming and
forest management greener in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the NDCs
needed to be "as robust as possible".
"They are the business investment plans which will drive our
transition to a lower-emissions, more climate-resilient
economy," she said in Marrakesh.
South Africa said it hoped the partnership, which will have
a support unit hosted by the World Resources Institute, would
strengthen its national efforts to tackle climate change, both
in terms of reducing emissions and adapting to climate shifts.
German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said the
partnership would play a key role in enabling developing
countries to carry out their proposed actions, and in meeting
the temperature limits enshrined in the Paris Agreement.
"I'm convinced that the only chance we have to limit warming
to well below 2 degrees Celsius and keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius
goal in reach is if all parties swiftly and transparently turn
their national climate plans into action and work towards more
ambition," she said in a statement.
The partnership also unveiled what it described as the
world's most comprehensive online database of climate finance
and support initiatives, to help countries navigate the many
different sources on offer.
($1 = 1.3261 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Laurie
Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)