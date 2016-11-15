MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 15 French President
Francois Hollande said the United States should respect a global
agreement to limit climate change after the election of Donald
Trump as U.S. president, saying the deal was irreversible.
Hollande told a U.N. conference on climate change in
Marrakesh that the 2015 agreement to limit emissions "is
irreversible in law and in fact. In addition it is irreversible
in our minds."
"The United States, the largest economic power in the world,
the second largest greenhouse gas emitter, must respect the
commitments they have undertaken," he said. President-elect
Donald Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, wants to
abandon the accord.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle)