CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Australia's Ichthys LNG dealt blow as major contractor pulls plug
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG
MARRAKESH, Morocco Nov 17 Almost 200 nations reaffirmed backing on Thursday for a 2015 global deal to fight climate change at talks overshadowed by worries that U.S. President elect Donald Trump will pull out of the agreement.
"We call for the highest political commitment to combat climate change, as a matter of urgent priority," according to a Marrakesh Proclamation read out at a meeting of ministers in the Moroccan city.
"Our climate is warming at an alarming and unprecedented rate and we have an urgent duty to respond," it said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle and Nina Chestney)
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG
TOKYO, Jan 26 Last year's agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut output will not impact Saudi Arabia's oil supplies to Japan, Aabed Al-Saadoun, deputy minister for company affairs at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, said on Thursday.
* China industrial profits +8.5 pct 2016, +2.3 pct y/y in Dec