Nov 18 Government representatives and officials at U.N. climate talks in Marrakesh, Morocco, have played down the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory last week on global momentum to tackle global warming.

Talks among almost 200 nations end on Nov. 18 and are aimed at finding ways to implement a global climate deal, the Paris Agreement.

Below are latest stories about the talks: LATEST STORIES: > Global climate deal seen slowed, not halted > Global talks reaffirm support for climate deal > U.S. pull-out would make odd couple with Nicaragua > Britain ratifies Paris Agreement > Kerry warns of climate threat > Business calls for Trump to support Paris pact > Radical energy shift needed to meet 1.5C-IEA > Climate action unstoppable despite Trump-UN's Ban > UN ship agency to press on with CO2 cut efforts > Germany, EU Commission dismiss call for CO2 tax > Sweltering 2016 to set heat record-WMO > World CO2 emissions stay flat for 3rd year > US to push ahead on pact before Trump takes over > Trump looking at ways to quit global climate deal > Trump victory threatens climate funds for poor > Trump win opens way for China climate leadership > Trump win means US emissions not fall as planned > Trump could pull out of global climate deal in yr > Trump win stokes fears over climate change goals > Last five years hottest on record-WMO > Japan ratifies Paris Agremeent > UN talks seek to turn climate pledges into action > No turning back for climate pact, despite Trump > Philippines agrees to ratify Paris pact > Pact enters into force, focus shifts to action > Pacific islands kick off global climate deal > Emissions set to bust global climate pact in 2030 > Oil CEOs to unveil renewable energy fund > Backers of climate pact play down Trump threat > Company climate change plans too weak > Greenhouse gas milestone shows need for action > Govts agree study of tough climate limit > Rich nations say on track for $100 bln finance

INTERVIEWS, FEATURES, ANALYSES: > Can Trump make coal great again? > Renewables growth seen weathering Trump storm > Markets keep climate change fight alive > Trump's climate plan catastrophic-France's Royal > Moroccan solar power plant hard act to follow > NZ wealth fund focused on climate resilience (Compiled by Nina Chestney)