* Poor want climate aid up from $100 billion/year from 2020
* Rich nations unwilling to give guarantees of rise
By Alister Doyle and Megan Rowling
BONN, Germany Oct 22 More funds to help poor
nations cope with climate change will be the make-or-break issue
when a Paris summit seeks a U.N. deal in December to slow global
warming, the main group of developing nations said on Thursday.
Poor nations say they are far more vulnerable than the rich
to powerful hurricanes, heat waves, droughts and rising sea
levels and want clear promises that aid will rise from an
existing goal of $100 billion a year by 2020.
For many developing nations "climate change poses an
existential risk, it's a matter of life and death," Nozipho
Mxakato-Diseko, South Africa's delegate who speaks for more than
130 developing nations, said at U.N. climate negotiations.
"Whether Paris succeeds or not will be dependent on what we
have as part of the core agreement on finance," she told a news
conference in Bonn during the Oct. 19-23 U.N. talks among almost
200 nations, the final preparatory session before Paris.
Developed nations have promised to raise climate funds to
$100 billion a year, from a wide range of public and private
sources, by 2020 to help emerging economies curb greenhouse gas
emissions and adapt to impacts of climate change.
Mxakato-Diseko's Group of 77 and China, which has expanded
to 134 members from 77 at its founding, wants guarantees that
aid will be "scaled up from a floor of $100 billion from 2020".
The United States and other rich nations favour vaguer
wording that stops short of promising a rise from 2020.
Other controversies in Paris are likely to be how to toughen
national plans for curbs on greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2025
and 2030. Developed nations want guarantees that the poor will
step up their actions to slow rising emissions.
Mxakato-Diseko said a report by the Organisation of Economic
Cooperation and Development on Oct. 7, which said climate
finance totalled $62 billion in 2014 had no legal status. She
said poor nations had not been consulted.
And she said it was "simplistic" to say that barriers
between rich and poor were breaking down over finance. China,
for instance, last month pledged $3 billion in aid for
developing nations.
"South-South cooperation is welcome, but putting it in the
deal is something that is not acceptable" to developing nations,
said Harjeet Singh of ActionAid. "The money to prepare for and
deal with climate impacts must be at the centre of the deal."
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)