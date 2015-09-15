OSLO, Sept 15 Norway will make a final
$100-million payment to Brazil this year to complete a
$1-billion project that rewards a slowdown in forest loss in the
Amazon basin, Norway's Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil had more than achieved a goal of reducing the rate of
deforestation by 75 percent, the condition for the payments
under an agreement for 2008-15 meant to protect the forest and
slow climate change, it said.
The remaining cash would be paid before a U.N. summit on
climate change in Paris in December, the ministry said. Since
2008, Norway has paid about $900 million to Brazil's Amazon
Fund.
"Brazil has established what has become a model for other
national climate change funds," Norwegian Environment Minister
Tine Sundtoft said in a statement.
Norway, rich from offshore oil, has been the biggest donor
to protect tropical rainforests, which soak up heat-trapping
carbon dioxide as they grow and release it when trees rot or are
burnt to make way for farmland.
Oslo is also financing projects to help protect forests in
countries including Indonesia, Guyana, Liberia and Peru.
Worldwide, the rate at which trees were cut down slowed for
the third year in a row in 2014, but the area lost was still
twice the size of Portugal, the U.S.-based think-tank World
Resources Institute said on Sept. 2.
"This is an outstanding example of the kind of international
collaboration we need to ensure the future sustainability of our
planet," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement
on the Brazilian deal.
Brazil says the cash has helped its national efforts to slow
deforestation. Brazilian President Dilma Roussef says she wants
to reach a zero deforestation rate.
A Norwegian ministry spokeswoman, Gunhild Oland
Santos-Nedrelid, said Norway and Brazil were in talks about
further collaboration. She did not give details.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Janet Lawrence)