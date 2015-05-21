PARIS May 21 Glaciers in part of Antarctica
have started to thaw fast, adding to sea level rise that
threatens coasts and cities from New York to Shanghai, a team of
scientists said in a study published on Thursday.
Another expert in the field however immediately cast doubt
on the conclusions of the study, suggesting it had greatly
overestimated the rate of ice loss.
The glaciers along a stretch of coast about 750 km (470
miles) long in the southern Antarctic peninsula, which snakes up
towards South America, began to thin suddenly from around 2009,
the team which produced the study said.
"This area is starting to lose ice very rapidly ... an area
where we didn't expect it to happen," lead author Bert Wouters,
of the University of Bristol in England, told Reuters. The study
was published in the journal Science.
The team estimated that water from the glaciers in the
region were now adding 0.16 mm (0.006 inch) a year to global sea
levels, which are rising at about 3 mm a year overall.
From 2002-10, satellite monitoring indicated that the
glaciers were gaining snow and ice as fast as they were slipping
into the sea. But something happened around 2009, speeding the
slide.
The scientists linked the thaw to changes in winds and ocean
currents that have been linked by other studies to global
warming and a thinning of the ozone layer high in the
atmosphere.
But Andy Shepherd, a director of the Centre for Polar
Observation and Modelling at the University of Leeds, said their
calculations might have overlooked shifts in snowfall.
"I think the new estimates of ice loss computed (from the
thinning of the ice) are far too high, because the glaciers in
this sector just haven't speeded up that much," he said.
The U.N. panel of climate scientists says sea level rise
could accelerate this century to almost a metre from 20 cm in
the past century due to rising temperatures.
It says that it is at least 95 percent probable that
man-made greenhouse gas emissions, rather than natural swings in
the climate, are the main cause of warming temperatures.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)