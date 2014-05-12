* Six Antarctic glaciers thawing fast, NASA says
* Retreat may be unstoppable, will push up sea levels
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, May 12 Vast glaciers in West Antarctica
seem to be locked in an irreversible thaw linked to global
warming that may push up sea levels for centuries, scientists
said on Monday.
Six glaciers, eaten away from below by a warming of sea
waters around the frozen continent, were flowing fast into the
Amundsen Sea, according to the report based partly on satellite
radar measurements from 1992 to 2011.
Evidence shows "a large sector of the West Antarctic ice
sheet has gone into a state of irreversible retreat", said lead
author Eric Rignot of the University of California, Irvine, and
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
The coastal ends of the glaciers rest on bedrock below sea
level, holding back a vast weight of ice and making them
vulnerable to melt, he said. He likened the process to uncorking
a full bottle of wine while it was lying on its side.
This part of Antarctica would be a major contributor to sea
level rise in coming decades and centuries since the glaciers
hold enough ice to raise sea levels by 1.2 metres (4 feet).
"It's passed the point of no return," he told a telephone
news conference.
Ice-penetrating radars showed no mountain ranges entombed
under the ice, for instance, that could halt the flow. The
fastest retreat was 34-37 km (21-23 miles) over the period in
the Smith/Kohler glacier.
Even so, cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, part of efforts
to rein in global warming, could at least slow the slide of the
Pine Island, Thwaites, Haynes, Pope, Smith and Kohler glaciers.
"We do think this is related to climate warming," Rignot
said. The scientists believed that a build-up of man-made
greenhouse gases in the atmosphere was affecting wind patterns
around Antarctica, driving warmer waters towards the continent.
Almost 200 nations have agreed to work out a U.N. pact by
the end of 2015 to combat global warming, which the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says will cause
more floods, droughts, heat waves and higher seas.
SEA LEVELS
Monday's findings may also mean that scenarios by the IPCC
for sea level rise are too low. The IPCC said last year that sea
levels are likely to rise by between 26 and 82 cm (10 and 32
inches) by the late 21st century, after a 19 cm (7 inch) rise
since 1900.
"The major ice sheets of this planet will have a larger and
larger role in sea level rise in the decades ahead," said
Sridhar Anandakrishnan, professor of geosciences at Pennsylvania
State University, who was not involved in the study.
Last week, another study also suggested a part of the far
bigger ice sheet in East Antarctica may also be more vulnerable
than expected to thaw. The IPCC says it is at
least 95 percent probable that warming is caused by human
activities, led by the burning of fossil fuels.
Monday's study, to be published in the journal Geophysical
Research Letters, adds to signs of climate change under way.
On May 6, the Obama administration issued a study saying
that warming "once considered an issue for a distant future has
moved firmly into the present."
And the IPCC said in March there were signs of irreversible
changes to tropical coral reefs and to the Arctic.
A separate study of the Thwaites glacier by the University
of Washington in the journal Science also said it may have begun
an unstoppable collapse that could last from 200 to 1,000 years.
A disappearance of the Thwaites alone would raise world sea
levels by 60 cm (1.96 feet) but the "glacier also acts as a
linchpin on the rest of the ice sheet, which contains enough ice
to cause another three to four metres of sea level rise", it
said.
The findings contrast with a paradoxical expansion of the
extent of ice floating on the sea around Antarctica in recent
winters that the scientists said may be part of natural
variations. "The changes in the glacier reflect much longer-term
processes," Tom Wagner, a scientist with NASA's Science Mission
Directorate in Washington, said in the telephone briefing.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)