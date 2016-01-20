* Cambridge climate expert to win $2,830 after record heat
* Record heat in 2015 supports wagers on long-term warming
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Jan 20 For British climate expert Chris
Hope, new data showing that 2015 was the hottest year ever
recorded is not just confirmation he's been right all along that
the planet is getting warmer.
It also won the Cambridge University researcher a 2,000
pound sterling ($2,830) wager made five years ago against a pair
of scientists who reject man-made global warming and bet Hope
that the Earth would be cooling by now.
NASA, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office said on
Wednesday that 2015 was the warmest year recorded since 1880,
boosted by a long-term build-up of greenhouse gases and a
natural El Nino event warming the Pacific Ocean.
That puts last year ahead of 2014, the previous warmest, as
well as 2010, 2005 and 1998, when a strong El Nino marked, for a
time, a peak in temperature rises.
A slowdown in temperature increases after 1998 - described
by most climate experts as a hiatus in a long-term rise - has
been invoked by a small band of sceptics who say mainstream
science has exaggerated the risks.
Hope agreed wagers of 1,000 pounds each with two of them:
British engineer Alan Rudge and Australian geologist Ian Plimer.
Hope bet average global temperatures in 2015 would be no more
than 0.1 degree Celsius (0.18 Fahrenheit) cooler than 2008.
He said it was good to test theories with cash. "Of course,
one side ends up happier than the other," he said. Neither Rudge
nor Plimer were immediately available to comment.
"You win some, you lose some," said Benny Peiser, director
of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, for which Rudge is an
adviser. Peiser said the pace of warming "is not something that
people ... need to be greatly concerned about".
Among other wagers, in 2005 British climate modeller James
Annan bet $10,000 against two Russian solar physicists that
average global temperatures from 2013-17 would be warmer than
2003-07.
"Things are looking good for my bet," Annan said, noting the
U.N.'s weather agency has said 2016 could be as warm as 2015. If
so, Annan reckons that his bet is safe unless 2017 is the
coldest year since about 1929.
His Russian opponents are not conceding yet.
Galina Mashnich, an expert at the Institute of
Solar-Terrestrial Physics in Irkutsk, Russia, who made the bet
with her colleague Vladimir Bashkirtsev, said the new
temperature data is not definitive.
"2015 is not the warmest year, according to some sources,"
she wrote in an e-mail to Reuters. In recent years, she said, it
was "most likely temperature increases are caused by El Nino".
The Russian solar experts predicted a decade ago that a
decline in energy output from the sun, linked to the Earth's
changing orbit, will depress temperatures.
Annan did lose one bet, of 100 pounds in 2011, linked to the
pace of global warming.
Hope said he made his wager partly to show a potential for a
financial market in temperatures, allowing investors to hedge
long-term climate risks, for instance of rising sea levels or
damage to crops linked to differing rates of warming.
After the spur of El Nino fades, global temperatures are
likely to be slightly cooler in 2017, said Myles Allen, a
climate expert at Oxford University.
He predicts any drop will revive doubters' claims of an end
to warming.
"I bet you in a few years' time they will say global warming
stopped in 2015 or 2016," Allen, who is not a sceptic and is
senior author of U.N. climate reports, said.
