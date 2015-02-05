BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Feb 5 BP Plc said on Thursday it will tell shareholders to back a resolution brought by investor activists calling on the oil major to improve transparency on its climate change risk exposure, following a similar move by Royal Dutch Shell Plc last week.
"We consider the resolution to be non-confrontational, and it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our current actions and build on our existing disclosures in this area," a BP spokesman said in an email.
BP will formally tell shareholders to support the measure at an investors meeting on April 16.
Shareholder groups ClientEarth, Share Action and Aiming for A have proposed resolutions that both global energy companies disclose additional information in five areas related to climate change in their annual reports, beginning in 2016.
The investors represent more than £200 billion ($300 billion) in assets.
The groups said they are concerned about the "longer term success of the company, given the recognized risks and opportunities associated with climate change." (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London. Editing by Andre Grenon)
