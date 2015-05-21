PARIS May 21 Rich countries should help
developing countries like India limit their carbon emissions by
supporting the building of more expensive but cleaner energy
plants, Glencore chairman Tony Hayward said on
Thursday.
Hayward said that India, where hundreds of millions of
people have no access to electricity, is about to build 200
gigawatts of coal-fired power plants, all using conventional
technology instead of the less polluting but more expensive
supercritical coal-fired plants.
"Rich countries need to support India's energy transition.
We are asking them to pay more for their energy than they would
otherwise have to because of what we have done in the past 50
years," Hayward said at the Business and Climate summit.
Hayward, chairman of commodity trading and mining giant
Glencore, said that from 2000 to 2010 the world built 550
gigawatts of new coal-fired power plants, nearly all with
conventional technology.
If new technology had been used, it would have saved 2
billion tonnes of CO2 -- equivalent to India's annual emissions
or three times the amount of emission reductions achieved out of
the 1997 Kyoto agreement, he said.
"Unless what we deploy allows China and India to complete
their industrialisation in a different way than we
industrialised, we are simply shifting the deck chairs on the
Titanic," said Hayward, the former BP chief executive.
New coal plant technologies like gas-fed fluidised bed
combustion, high-temperature supercritical plants and coal
gasification are more efficient and emit less CO2, according to
the World Coal Association.
Hayward said the key challenge for the United Nations climate
summit in Paris in December would be to help developing nations
avoid carbon emissions.
"At some point someone is going to have to pay ... That is
really the task for Paris in December," he said.
World Bank climate change special envoy Rachel Kyte said
that many carbon pricing systems are emerging globally, but that
a key challenge will be China, which is experimenting with a
series of carbon trading systems.
"All eyes are on China. If China moves to a national system,
which is what they have said they will do, that will overnight
becomes the largest carbon market in the world," she said.
