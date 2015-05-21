* Companies urge goal of "net zero" emissions well before
2100
* Say fighting climate change can bring economic benefits
* Want tough action from Paris U.N. summit in December
By Alister Doyle and Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 21 Top European companies urged
governments on Thursday to set a goal of slashing greenhouse gas
emissions to net zero well before 2100, saying that going green
can bring profits rather than costs.
Business leaders from global and European alliances of
companies including Unilever, Total and
Saint-Gobain also called for a global price on carbon
emissions and a phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies.
"We want a global climate deal that achieves net zero
emissions - make it happen," they said in a statement directed
at almost 200 governments which are due to agree a deal to slow
global warming at a summit in Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
Net zero emissions would mean drastic cuts and imply any
remaining emissions would be offset, for instance, by planting
trees to soak up carbon dioxide or with yet-to-be-developed
technologies to extract carbon from the air.
They said global emissions should peak around 2020 and reach
net zero "well before the end of the century".
