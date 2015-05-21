* Firms call for net zero emissions well before century-end
* Say fighting climate change can bring economic benefits
* Want tough action from Paris U.N. summit in December
By Alister Doyle and Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 21 Top European companies urged
governments on Thursday to set a goal of slashing greenhouse gas
emissions to net zero well before 2100, saying that going green
can bring profits rather than costs.
Business leaders from global and European alliances of
companies including Unilever, Total and
Saint-Gobain also called for a global price on carbon
emissions and a phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies.
"We want a global climate deal that achieves net zero
emissions - make it happen," they said in a statement directed
at almost 200 governments which are due to agree a deal to slow
global warming at a summit in Paris from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
Net zero emissions would mean drastic cuts and imply any
remaining emissions would be offset, for instance, by planting
trees to soak up carbon dioxide or with yet-to-be-developed
technologies to extract carbon from the air.
They said global emissions needed to peak around 2020 and
reach net zero "well before the end of the century", matching
advice from the U.N. panel of climate scientists, to give a good
chance of limiting warming to manageable levels.
Organisers of the conference, part of efforts to build
momentum for a global deal after past failures, said the
statement was backed by 25 business networks representing more
than 6.5 million firms in more than 130 countries.
Still, the Business and Climate Summit mainly attracted top
European CEOs, while large U.S and Asian companies were notably
absent.
The statement said businesses believed that a goal of net
zero emissions was "compatible with continued economic growth".
"Business as usual is no longer possible," said Pierre-Andre
de Chalendar, CEO of French building materials group
Saint-Gobain.
Cuts in emissions can help avert economic damage from
droughts, floods and rising seas, and have big benefits such as
lowering air pollution that causes millions of deaths,
especially in big emerging nations such as China and India, the
U.N. panel says.
'MILESTONE'
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who has urged business
involvement to help limit emissions, called the conference "an
important milestone" on the way to the Paris summit.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry praised wider business
involvement in cutting emissions. "Seize the opportunity," he
said in a video message, for action that "will be felt not just
in the boardroom and the factory floor but all across the
planet".
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said that he had a
"strong but reasonable optimism" of a U.N. deal being reached in
December, partly because both China and the United States were
now committed.
"If the two great powers of the world, and the top two
emitters, agree to go in the right direction, it makes it harder
to go the wrong way," he said.
Even Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi said OPEC's top
producer was investing in solar power as it anticipates lower
global reliance on fossil fuels.
"In Saudi Arabia, we recognise that eventually ... we are
not going to need fossil fuels. I don't know when, in 2040, 2050
maybe," he told the conference.
Still, governments are sharply divided about whether to set
a goal of net zero emissions at Paris, and whether the deadline
should be 2050, 2100 or left open.
Feike Sijbesma, CEO of Dutch nutritional supplements maker
DSM, told Reuters that future generations would suffer
most from rising temperatures.
"In 2060, I will be dead, but my children not. If we do not
act, the next generation will suffer tremendously, from
droughts, flooding and infectious diseases."
