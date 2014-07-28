(In paragraph 7, please read that Mexican lawmakers implemented
a carbon tax last year, not "are considering implementing" a
carbon tax)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 California Governor Jerry
Brown and Mexican environmental officials signed a pact on
Monday aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, an agreement
that could eventually expand the market for carbon credits.
The six-page memorandum of understanding calls for
cooperation in developing carbon pricing systems and calls on
the partners to explore ways to align those systems in the
future.
"California can't do it alone and with this new partnership
with Mexico, we can make real progress on reducing dangerous
greenhouse gases," said Governor Brown.
California operates a carbon cap-and-trade system, which
sets a hard limit on the carbon output from large businesses and
requires them to either reduce emissions or purchase credits to
meet the target. The state is on track to meet its goal of 1990
emissions levels by 2020.
California plans to link its nearly two-year-old market with
a similar effort in the Canadian province of Quebec, but
officials are eager to expand its reach further to keep carbon
prices stable and enhance the program's environmental impact.
Mexico is the world's 11th largest emitter of greenhouse
gases, with electricity generation accounting for the largest
share of output, followed by transportation and industry.
In June 2012, then-President Felipe Calderon signed into law
a goal to cut Mexico's emissions 30 percent by 2020 from
projected business-as-usual levels. Lawmakers last year
implemented a modest carbon tax to help achieve the goal.
"Mexico and California have a long and rich history of
environmental cooperation, and recognize each other as strategic
partners in coping with climate change challenges and protecting
and preserving our natural resources," said Rodolfo Lacy,
undersecretary of Mexico's Ministry of Environment and Natural
Resources.
The agreement, which came on the first full day of Brown's
trade and investment mission to Mexico, also called for
collaboration on fire emergency response along the shared
136-mile border, improving air quality, and strengthening fuel
efficiency in vehicles, including trucks carrying freight.
Last year, the Brown Administration signed similar
agreements with the governments of the Canadian province of
British Columbia and the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington.
None of those partners have yet implemented a law putting a
price on carbon.
The administration also signed a pact with the leader of
China's National Development and Reform Commission that called
for sharing information related to carbon trading, the first
time China signed such an agreement with a U.S. state.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)