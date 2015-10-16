YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories, Canada, Oct 16 (Thomson
Reuters Foundation) - C limate change is taking a heavy economic
toll on Canada's far north, with buildings collapsing as melting
permafrost destroys foundations, rivers running low and
wildfires all a drain on the region's limited finances, senior
government officials said.
A sprawling area spanning the Arctic Circle with a
population of less than 50,000, Canada's Northwest Territories
has spent more than $140 million in the last two years
responding to problems linked to global warming, the territory's
finance minister said.
"Our budgets are getting squeezed dramatically from climate
change," Finance and Environment Minister J. Michael
Miltenberger told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The roads are constantly moving as the permafrost is
melting... massive shore erosion is putting buildings at risk.
We have spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the past few
years and the tie to climate change is more and more evident."
In this windswept territory, which already relies on central
government subsidies, responding to global warming is crucial
for its financial survival.
A major U.N. conference in Paris in December will aim to
create a new global deal to curb climate change to take effect
from 2020.
Scientists want to keep international temperature rises
below 2 degrees compared with pre-industrial levels, while
providing poor countries with money for adaptation.
But in parts of the Northwest Territories, average
temperatures have already risen more than three degrees Celsius
from pre-industrial levels, government officials said.
"In Paris, we are hoping for whatever it takes to turn this
(climate change) around," politician Bob Bromley told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in the territorial capital,
Yellowknife.
"It's going to require all hands on deck, and willing
hands."
DIESEL DEPENDENCE
The delicate ecosystem of the wide-skied territory, home to
the indigenous Dene people, and where wolves, caribou and bison
roam, has been plunged into a environmental vicious cycle.
Climate change has been linked to decreased water levels in
the territory's major rivers, partly due to greater evaporation,
causing a sharp contraction in hydro electric power generation.
As a result, the government has had to import more diesel,
borrowing about $30 million this year alone to make up for the
electricity shortfall, hurting its budget and increasing
climate-warming emissions in a catastrophic feedback loop.
"It's not sustainable," said Miltenberger, the finance and
environment minister.
He called on Canada's national government to provide more
financial help for climate change mitigation, particularly in
renewable power, to reduce the costs of importing diesel.
With a small population, and high operating costs due to its
size and climate, the territory's main employers are diamond
mining and the public sector. The region's indigenous people
rely on the hunting of caribou as a key food source, but herds
are declining, with climate change likely a significant driver.
Northwest Territories receives financial transfer payments
of about $1.3 billion, or about $29,000 per resident, from
Canada's national government to run public services.
Craig Scott, executive director of Ecology North, a
Yellowknife-based environmental group, believes the government
should have invested earlier in renewable energy.
Fuel trucks hauling diesel along gravel roads to small rural
communities are a common site across the territory.
Generators have been working around the clock following the
decline in hydro power, Scott said, and new holding tanks had to
be imported to store the diesel.
"Renewable energies (including) micro hydro, solar and
biomass have high capital costs in the short-term," Scott told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "But they are sustainable versus
the long-term pain of diesel."
