OTTAWA/MONTREAL, April 10 Ontario will announce on Monday that it will join an emerging North American carbon market, CBC news reported on Friday, as Canadian provincial leaders prepared to meet at a summit next week on climate change.

The April 14 summit in Quebec City is being spearheaded by the host province. Quebec launched a cap-and-trade carbon market with California in 2014. Such markets require industrial facilities to purchase or trade permits at a market price for each unit of carbon emitted.

Quebec is one of the few provinces to tax or restrict carbon emissions in the absence of a national effort by the country's right-leaning Conservative government.

A California Air Resources Board official and several carbon traders on Friday confirmed that Ontario plans to announce next week it will join the cap trade program set up by Quebec and California.

Ontario declined to confirm the CBC report, which did not name its sources. But Ontario's environment minister, Glen Murray, said in an interview on Thursday the government was consulting with stakeholders, including industry, on the best option to put a price on carbon emissions.

Murray said that cap-and-trade was a better model than a carbon tax, since it guarantees a real reduction in greenhouse gases while promoting technologies that help reduce emissions.

If Ontario moves forward with cap-and-trade, it would represent a partial victory for those working to limit carbon emissions through the summit.

The premiers of both major oil and gas producer Alberta, currently in the middle of an election campaign, and British Columbia confirmed they will not attend the summit.

Alberta, which is sending two bureaucrats to attend as observers, has a levy in place that charges major emitters C$15 ($12) per tonne of excess CO2 output and has said it is examining options for replacing that regulation when it expires in June.

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark described the meeting as a "broad" discussion. The province has already implemented its own carbon tax.

David McLaughlin, who previously advised former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, said the absences demonstrate the challenges of trying to tackle climate change at the provincial level.

"It cannot be a decision-making event to move Canada towards more emission reductions when neither Ottawa nor Alberta are present," said McLaughlin, now a strategic adviser on sustainability at the University of Waterloo's environment faculty.

Dale Marshall, national program manager for conservation group Environmental Defence, also said it was not ideal to have those leaders absent, but added that those attending could still make progress.

