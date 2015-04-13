Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
TORONTO, April 13 Ontario will join a carbon market set up by Quebec and California to reduce pollution from greenhouse gases, Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Monday.
A California Air Resources Board official and several carbon traders on Friday had said Ontario would join the cap-and-trade program.
"The cost of further delay, further pollution, and further catastrophic and irreversible weather events - these are the costs that we cannot endure, the costs that we must not impose on our children and grandchildren," said Wynne.
Canadian provincial leaders are set to hold a summit on climate change in Quebec City on Tuesday.
Quebec started a cap-and-trade carbon market and joined it with California's market in 2014. Both jurisdictions are part of the Western Climate Initiative, a group of states and provinces trying to create a common carbon market.
Such markets require industrial facilities to purchase or trade permits at a market price for each unit of carbon emitted. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.