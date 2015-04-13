(Adds details of dispute between Ottawa and Ontario, political
background)
TORONTO, April 13 Ontario will join a
cap-and-trade market set up by Quebec and California to reduce
carbon emissions and slow the pace of climate change, provincial
Premier Kathleen Wynne said on Monday.
Quebec joined California's cap-and-trade carbon market in
2014. Both are part of the Western Climate Initiative, a group
of U.S. states and Canadian provinces moving to create a carbon
market to reduce emissions. Ontario, Canada's most populous
province, had long signaled it would also opt for cap-and-trade.
"The cost of further delay, further pollution, and further
catastrophic and irreversible weather events - these are the
costs that we cannot endure, the costs that we must not impose
on our children and grandchildren," said Wynne, a Liberal.
Cap-and-trade markets require industrial facilities to
purchase or trade permits at a market price for each unit of
carbon emitted. Ontario offered no pricing details on Monday.
Ontario's announcement sets the stage as Canadian
provincial leaders hold a climate-change summit in Quebec City
on Tuesday. Politicians in Quebec and California and
environmental groups welcomed Ontario's move, but key absences
at the summit reflect conflicting stances on climate change
policy.
The premiers of oil-rich Alberta, which is Canada's
fastest-growing source of greenhouse gases, and British
Columbia, which has already opted for a carbon tax instead of
cap-and-trade, are not attending the summit.
Federal Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq, also not
attending, sent letters to her provincial counterparts last
week, suggesting they need to do more to contribute to Canada's
climate change policies for the post-2020 period.
Ontario has assailed the federal government for its lack of
action on climate change and absence from negotiations, saying
it was taking credit for provincial policies such as Ontario's
earlier move to shut all its coal power plants.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, speaking in Panama
on Sunday, said his Conservative government will update its
greenhouse gas reduction targets before a Group of Seven nations
summit in June.
Although Ontario is a net exporter of electricity, at times
it imports carbon-intensive coal-generated power from Michigan,
Minnesota and New York. Ontario's cap-and-trade program may
threaten that practice as utilities would likely pay more for
permits as the U.S. plants would not be part of the market.
New York is among nine northeastern states that have their
own trading system for power plants, but Michigan and Minnesota
are not part of that initiative.
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Mike De Souza; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Peter Galloway)