BEHCHOKO, Northwest Territories, Canada, Oct 26 (Thomson
Reuters Foundation) - D aniel T'seleie, an indigenous activist in
Canada's far north, is campaigning to help his people wean
themselves from a worrying dependence on imported fuel and food,
recover old traditions and win greater autonomy from the
government.
In a region with nearly 24 hours of daylight in the summer,
one way to help meet his goals seems obvious: more solar power.
"Right now a lot of communities in the Northwest Territories
are dependent on diesel-generated electricity, along with
store-bought food," said T'seleie in an open air interview near
Behchoko, a clutch of small wooden houses nestled along the
shores of Great Slave Lake.
Standing beside spindly jack pine trees growing from thin
soil on the hard granite rock that covers much of northern
Canada, T'seleie sees renewable energy as the force which could
respond to the region's complex, intertwined challenges.
Canada's north is particularly vulnerable to global warming,
which is making it harder for indigenous people to continue
their traditions of hunting and trapping on the land, as ice
sheets are melt and caribou herds collapse.
And although indigenous people want what they call a "nation
to nation" relationship with the Canadian government, they
largely depend on it for diesel fuel in order to keep warm.
By harnessing renewable energy, T'seleie believes indigenous
communities could gain more freedom from the state and revive
ancient cultural practices, while doing their part to combat
climate change which is hitting them particularly hard.
"Any way that communities can produce energy at a local
level produces independence," said the 34-year-old, sporting a
baseball cap and jeans, the informal dress common in Canada's
rugged north.
SOLAR SURGE
The Northwest Territories has seen a surge in the use of
solar power over the last five years, after the regional
government spent about $50 million to boost renewable energy
production and improve efficiency, said Jim Sparling, the
territory's senior climate change manager.
"On a per capita basis, we are second only to Ontario
(Canada's most populous province) for installed solar capacity,"
Sparling told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in the territorial
capital Yellowknife.
The huge and sparsely populated northern territory has fewer
than 50,000 residents, about half of whom are indigenous, many
from the Dene Nation, a tribal people who traditionally hunt
caribou.
Solar power still represents a fairly small part of its
energy consumption, though the level is rising, said Sparling.
Private individuals and companies in the territory are also
installing solar panels on their own to try and bring down their
energy bills and cut dependence on imports, he said.
That combination of rising use of renewable and better
energy efficiency has allowed the province to hold its
climate-changing emissions stable at 2005 levels despite a rise
in the population and a growing economy, Sparling said.
The territorial government plans to be part of a Canadian
delegation going to Paris for a U.N. climate summit in December,
aimed at reaching a new global agreement on climate change.
Average temperatures in parts of the northern territory have
already risen more than 3 degrees from pre-industrial levels,
Sparling said.
Scientists say average world temperatures should not rise
more 2 degrees if the world is to avoid the worst disasters
associated with global warming.
"We have to scale up the ambition," Sparling said. "We are
very vulnerable if this problem gets worse."
SWITCH OVER
North of the Arctic Circle, the village of Colville Lake,
with fewer than 200 residents, is in the midst of a major switch
from diesel power to solar.
Last year, the mostly indigenous community faced weekly
power outages. But after a new solar power system was set-up,
the area is now nearly self sufficient in electricity production
during summer months when the sun shines almost round the clock.
It still needs to import fuel for the winter, but officials
believe the new investments will lead to a 30 percent drop in
diesel consumption, helping the environment and saving money.
Other small northern towns are looking to mimic the project
to save cash and allow people to maintain traditional lifestyles
by being less dependent on expensive imports.
"In the last 10 to 15 years there has been a huge push from
(indigenous) communities to try and support themselves," said
Ashlee Cunsolo Willox, an indigenous studies professor at Cape
Breton University and a researcher on climate change impacts.
As global warming leads to the thinning of Arctic sea ice
and changes in the habits of northern animals, the region's
indigenous inhabitants are struggling to adapt their lifestyles
while holding onto old traditions, she said.
The caribou population has collapsed in parts of the
territory in a development experts link to climate change, and
melting ice makes it harder for hunters to navigate the land in
search of other animals to hunt.
"The north is the fastest changing geography in the world,"
Cunsolo Willox said in a phone interview. "There is a lot of
concern that traditional knowledge and skills will be lost with
climate change."
OLD TRADITIONS, NEW TECHNOLOGIES
Building greater self sufficiency - including by adapting
cleaner, cheaper energy - may be a strategy for holding onto the
old ways, activists say.
T'seleie, a law school graduate, said he previously tried to
work through Canada's court system and treaty negotiations to
win greater autonomy for his people, after what he considers
years of colonial abuses.
In the 1920s, Canadian colonial administrators declared the
government's aim was to "get rid of the Indian problem" by
ending indigenous cultural practices, corralling the population
into reserves and forcing aboriginal children into grim
residential schools.
Canada's government signed treaties with many indigenous
groups, often in return for political support during periods of
conflict, granting them access to parts of the land they once
controlled and other benefits.
But many legal scholars and historians say the government
did not honor those agreements in good faith.
After becoming disillusioned with the legal process,
T'seleie decided working towards greater self-sufficiency in
food and energy was the best way forward.
T'seleie is part of the first generation of indigenous
people not forced to attend residential schools usually run by
religious groups in other parts of Canada which took children
from their parents, and forced them to speak English rather than
native languages as a means of assimilation.
Sexual and physical abuse were rife at the institutions, the
government now admits following years of litigation.
Health experts and indigenous leaders believe the legacy
from these schools - including that many parents never learned
how to raise children, as they were taken from their own parents
- partially explain high rates of substance abuse, family
violence and poverty in some indigenous communities.
Allowing people to stay on their ancestral land, continuing
hunting and trapping practices, and learning stories and
traditions from community elders are key to overcoming these
problems, said Cunsolo Willox.
To support traditional practices and allow indigenous
communities to live off the land as they have done for
centuries, they need access to renewable energy, T'seleie said.
"A huge aspect of our lives, culture and language is lost
when we can't be on the land," he said. "For me, that's one of
the biggest threats of climate change."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell; please
add:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)