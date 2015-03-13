OSLO, March 13 Global emissions of carbon
dioxide in the energy sector stalled in 2014, breaking steady
rises over the past four decades except in years with an
economic downturn, the International Energy Agency said on
Friday.
Emissions of carbon dioxide were flat at 32.3 billion tonnes
in 2014 from 2013, according to the IEA.
"This is both a welcome surprise and a significant one," IEA
chief economist Fatih Birol said in a statement.
"This gives me even more hope that humankind will be able to
work together to combat climate change, the most important
threat facing us today."
The Paris-based IEA, which advises governments of developed
nations, said the halt in emissions growth was linked to greener
patterns of energy consumption in China, the top carbon emitter
ahead of the United States, and in developed nations.
"In China, 2014 saw greater generation of electricity from
renewable sources, such as hydropower, solar and wind, and less
burning of coal," it said.
Birol said the data provide "much-needed momentum to
negotiators preparing to forge a global climate deal in Paris in
December: for the first time, greenhouse gas emissions are
decoupling from economic growth."
A summit in Paris is due to agree a deal to limit global
emissions, blamed by a U.N. panel of climate scientists for
causing more heatwaves, floods and rising sea levels.
The IEA said that carbon emissions had been flat or fallen
only three times since it started collecting data 40 years ago,
previously always linked to economic slumps - in the early
1980s, 1992 and 2009.
In 2014, however, the global economy expanded by 3 percent.
"These figures show that green growth is achievable not just
for Britain but for the world," said British Energy and Climate
Change Secretary Ed Davey.
"However we cannot be complacent - we need to dramatically
cut emissions, not just stop their growth."
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)