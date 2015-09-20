* Prices too low to limit rising temperatures-World Bank
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 20 The number of carbon pricing
schemes worldwide has almost doubled since 2012 but most taxes
or markets have prices too low to prevent damaging global
warming, the World Bank said on Sunday.
Carbon pricing, including emissions trading schemes from
California to China, now covers about 12 percent of all
greenhouse gas emissions in a sign of momentum before a U.N.
summit on climate change in Paris in December, it said.
The number of carbon pricing instruments, both implemented
or planned, has risen to 38 from 20 since 2012, it said. South
Korea began carbon trading this year, for instance, and both
Chile and South Africa plan taxes on carbon emissions.
"There is a growing sense of inevitability ... that there
will be a price on carbon" for governments and businesses,
Rachel Kyte, a vice president and special envoy for climate
change at the World Bank, told a telephone new conference.
The study showed that prices, meant to shift investments
from fossil fuels towards cleaner energies such as wind or solar
power, ranged from less than a dollar a tonne of carbon dioxide
in Mexico to $130 a tonne in Sweden.
In more than 85 percent of cases the price was less than
$10, "considerably lower", the report said, than levels needed
to help limit temperature rises to a U.N. goal of 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
The World Bank did not suggest a target price.
The combined value of the carbon pricing instruments was
estimated at $50 billion a year worldwide, with $34 billion from
markets and the other $16 billion in taxes.
A year ago, 73 countries and more than 1,000 companies and
investors called for a price on carbon. Kyte said the group was
becoming a "powerful coalition" that would make announcements
before Paris. She gave no details.
A parallel report by the World Bank and the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), with input from the
International Monetary Fund, also laid out new principles for
carbon pricing that it called FASTER.
"Carbon pricing is central to the quest for a cost-effective
transition towards zero net emissions in the second
half of the century," said Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of
the OECD.
FASTER stands for Fairness, Alignment of policies and
objectives, Stability and predictability, Transparency,
Efficiency and cost effectiveness and Reliability and
environmental integrity.
