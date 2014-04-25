* Emissions down 1.3 pct in 2012 vs 2011 -Reuters overview
* Industrialised nations' emissions fall 10 pct vs 1990
* Some manufacturing emissions shifted to developing nations
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, April 25 Industrialised nations'
greenhouse gas emissions fell by 1.3 percent in 2012, led by a
U.S. decline to the lowest in almost two decades with a shift to
natural gas from dirtier coal, official statistics show.
Emissions from more than 40 nations were 10 percent below
1990 levels in 2012, according to a Reuters compilation of
national data submitted to the United Nations in recent days
that are the main gauge of efforts to tackle global warming.
Still, with emissions rising elsewhere, experts said the
rate of decline was too slow to limit average world temperature
rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
times, a ceiling set by almost 200 nations to avert droughts,
heatwaves and rising seas.
In 2012 "the success story is the declining emissions in the
United States," said Glen Peters, of the Center for
International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo.
"Europe is a mix with slow GDP growth offset by a shift to coal
in some countries."
Total emissions from industrialised nations fell to 17.3
billion tonnes in 2012 from 17.5 billion in 2011 and compared
with 19.2 billion in 1990, the base year for the U.N.'s climate
change convention.
U.S. emissions fell 3.4 percent in 2012 to 6.5 billion
tonnes, the lowest since 1994, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said on April 15. The fall was linked to
low natural gas prices, helped by a shale gas boom and a shift
from coal, a mild winter and greater efficiency in transport.
In the European Union, emissions dipped 1.3 percent in 2012
to 4.5 billion tonnes and were 19.2 percent down from 1990
levels, the European Environment Agency said.
WEAK ECONOMIES
Road transport emissions declined in some EU nations such as
Italy, Spain and Greece that are suffering prolonged economic
downturns. Emissions rose against the trend in Germany and
Britain, with more coal used to generate electricity.
Among other major nations, emissions dipped in Canada in
2012 but rose in Russia, Japan and Australia.
The overall decline in emissions by industrialised nations
is not enough to offset a rise in world emissions, driven by
emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa
which are using more energy as their populations get richer.
Global emissions surged to 49 billion tonnes in 2010 from 38
billion in 1990, according to the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel
on Climate Change (IPCC).
Governments aim to agree a pact to slow climate change by
the end of 2015 to succeed the U.N.'s Kyoto Protocol, which
binds only some developed nations to cut emissions until 2020.
The IPCC says that it is at least 95 percent probable that
human activities, rather than natural variations in the climate,
are the dominant cause of warming since the mid-20th century.
Even so, opinion polls show that many voters are doubtful.
Corinne Le Quere, professor of climate change at Britain's
University of East Anglia, said far tougher action was needed to
reach the target of limiting global warming to 2 degrees C, with
global cuts of about 3 percent a year.
"It requires a transformation in the way we use energy," she
said. "In the short term, there are a lot of gains to be made in
energy efficiency - in buildings, appliances, transport."
Industrialised nations' emissions have fallen since 1990
partly because many manufacturers had shifted operations abroad
to emerging economies with lower costs, she said, meaning there
was no overall reduction in emissions.
Counting greenhouse gases emitted to make products consumed
in rich nations - from cars to washing machines - emissions by
industrialised nations had risen an estimated 6 percent since
1990, she said. Data submitted to the United Nations, however,
only cover emissions inside each country.
For a table of the data, click here:
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)