* Carbon neutrality needed from 2055-70 -UN report
* Says world off track in fighting climate change
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Nov 19 Governments are far off track in
combating global warming and should phase out net carbon dioxide
emissions by 2070, well within the expected lifetime of people
born today, a U.N. study said on Wednesday.
Greenhouse gas emissions have leapt 45 percent since 1990,
making it ever harder to reach a U.N. goal of limiting average
temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
levels before the Industrial Revolution, it said.
"Taking more action now reduces the need for more extreme
action later to stay within safe emission limits," said Achim
Steiner, executive director of the U.N. Environment Programme
(UNEP), which issued the report.
It said "carbon neutrality will need to be achieved sometime
between 2055 and 2070" to give a likely chance of staying below
2 degrees, based on findings by a U.N. panel of climate
scientists.
Carbon neutrality means that any carbon dioxide emissions
from burning fossil fuels would be offset, for instance by
planting forests that suck carbon from the air as they grow.
Average world life expectancy at birth stands today at about
69 years.
The carbon goals are far tougher than those set by most
nations in the run-up to a U.N. summit in Paris in 2015 that
hopes to clinch a deal to limit floods, heatwaves, more powerful
storms and rising sea levels.
Top emitters China, the United States and the European Union
have all set new goals beyond 2020 in recent weeks. China, for
instance, set a first cap on its rising emissions - by around
2030 - but did not specify the level.
"Unfortunately, the world is not currently headed in the
right direction," said Andrew Steer, head of the World Resources
Institute think-tank.
This year is on track so far to be among the warmest on
record. In stark contrast, the United States suffered its
coldest November morning since 1976 on Tuesday, with
temperatures below freezing in all 50 states.
To get on track for 2C, global emissions should be no higher
than 44 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents in 2020, a
gap of 8 to 10 billion below projected emissions on current
trends, UNEP said.
The report also highlighted ways to cut emissions, such as
better insulation of buildings or cuts in global fossil fuel
subsidies of $600 billion a year.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)