By Tom Miles
GENEVA Nov 9 Greenhouse gas levels in the
atmosphere reached a record high in 2014 and the relentless
fuelling of climate change is endangering the planet for future
generations, the World Meteorological Organization said on
Monday.
"Every year we say that time is running out. We have to act
NOW to slash greenhouse gas emissions if we are to have a chance
to keep the increase in temperatures to manageable levels," WMO
Secretary-General Michel Jarraud said in a statement.
His annual plea for the world to do whatever it can to cut
greenhouse gas emissions - which come mainly from burning fossil
fuels and from agriculture, cement production and deforestation
- comes weeks before negotiators from over 190 states convene in
Paris to try to agree a new U.N. climate deal.
Graphs issued by the WMO, a U.N. agency, showed levels of
carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, climbing steadily
towards the 400-parts-per-million (ppm) level, having hit a new
record every year since reliable records began in 1984.
Carbon dioxide levels averaged 397.7 ppm in 2014 but briefly
breached the 400-ppm threshold in the northern hemisphere in
early 2014, and again globally in early 2015.
"Next year we will be reporting much higher concentrations
because of El Nino," WMO atmospheric research chief Oksana
Tarasova told Reuters, referring to the Pacific Ocean warming
phenomenon.
Soon 400 ppm will be a permanent reality, Jarraud said.
"It means hotter global temperatures, more extreme weather
events like heat waves and floods, melting ice, rising sea
levels and increased acidity of the oceans. This is happening
now and we are moving into uncharted territory at a frightening
speed."
The rise in carbon dioxide levels is being amplified by
higher levels of water vapour, which are in turn rising because
of carbon dioxide emissions, the WMO said.
Levels of the other two major man-made greenhouse gases,
methane and nitrous oxide, also continued a unrelenting annual
rise in 2014, reaching 1,833 parts per billion (ppb) and 327.1
ppb, respectively. Both rose at the fastest rate for a decade.
For the Paris conference later this month, more than 150
countries, led by top greenhouse gas emitters China and the
United States, have issued plans to limit emissions beyond 2020.
But the plans revealed so far will not curb emissions enough
to meet a target agreed in 2010 to limit global warming to
within 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) of pre-industrial
levels.
"Two degrees will be bad enough but it will be better than
three degrees," said Jarraud. "Of course it would have been
better to have 1 degree... But 1 degree is not possible any
longer. It's just not feasible. Too late."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)