* Global carbon dioxide concentrations reach 400 ppm-WMO
* Mauna Loa observatory sees levels staying high for
"generations"
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 24 Greenhouse gases rose to a symbolic
milestone in 2015, taking climate change into a new phase which
could last generations even if governments act to curb man-made
global warming, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization (WMO)
said on Monday.
Globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide, the main
man-made greenhouse gas, reached 400.0 parts per million (ppm)
in the atmosphere for the first time on record and were 44
percent above levels before the Industrial Revolution, it said.
The rise, continuing in 2016, contrasts with accords by
almost 200 governments to start reining in emissions, led by the
Paris Agreement last year to phase out fossil fuels in favour of
renewable energy in the second half of the century.
"The year 2015 ushered in a new era of optimism and climate
action with the Paris climate change agreement. But it will also
make history as marking a new era of climate change reality with
record high greenhouse gas concentrations," WMO
Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
Carbon dioxide levels had reached 400 ppm in some places and
some months but "never before on a global average basis for the
entire year," the WMO said in an annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.
And the gas is set to keep building up in the atmosphere.
"The real elephant in the room is carbon dioxide, which remains
in the atmosphere for thousands of years," Talaas said.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Toby Chopra)