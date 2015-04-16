LONDON, April 16 Bosses from more than forty
global companies called on negotiators to agree a United Nations
climate change deal in Paris in December and pledged to make
their own emission cuts, they said in an open letter published
on Thursday.
The group of 43 chief executives, representing firms which
generated a combined $1.2 trillion in 2014, said they would set
internal emission reduction targets and called on negotiators to
make sure a new international climate deal limits the global
rise in temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius.
The letter is designed to put pressure on government
officials ahead of a spring meeting of a World Bank group in
Washington from April 17-19.
Companies signing the letter include cement maker Lafarge
, telecom group Erikson, consumer goods
company Unilever, and car maker Volvo.
"This initiative being launched today is a significant
commitment in efforts to combat climate change. As businesses,
we have the obligation to contribute to sustainable
development," Ignacio Galan, CEO of utility Iberdrola
said in a statement.
Most governments missed an informal March 31 deadline to
submit their climate pledges for the new deal.
Just Switzerland, Norway, Mexico, Russia, Gabon and the
European Union had posted submissions U.N.'s submission website
as of April 16.
The firms also join more than 340 institutional investors
that last September called on governments to set carbon pricing
policies that encourage the private sector to invest in cleaner
technologies.
The CEO letter is published here: medium.com/@ClimateCEOs
