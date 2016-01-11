BARCELONA, Jan 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The erosion
of wealth among the world's middle class due to climate change
is a threat to economic and social stability which could spur
its 1 billion members to push for action on global warming,
Swiss bank UBS Group AG said.
In a study of middle-class consumption in 215 cities around
the world, UBS analysts found spending priorities were
noticeably different in cities most at risk from climate change
such as Los Angeles, Tokyo and Shanghai.
In those top-risk cities, the middle class spent between 0.6
and 0.8 percent more on housing compared to the national
average, and less on luxuries, entertainment and durable goods.
The report said middle-class households are already changing
their lifestyles in the cities most exposed to hotter
temperatures, rising sea levels and extreme weather such as
storms and floods.
"More fear, less fun is how we might sum it up," said the
study here
In places with high risks of climate-related shocks, people
spend more on the upkeep of their properties. And homes may
decrease in value if certain places become less appealing to
live, eating into wealth, the report said.
Efforts to adapt to changing climate conditions - which
remain modest and sporadic among the middle class - can also
bring new costs.
In cities that suffer extreme heat, the middle-class is
increasingly laying out for air conditioning, the report noted.
But some types of adaptation can create "a negative feedback
loop", it warned. For instance, higher demand for air
conditioning requires more electricity, which can lead to grid
failure and increased planet-warming emissions.
In addition, inadequate infrastructure and health care
systems increase the need to rely on emergency government
support when disasters strike. "In our assessment this is
likely, even in the richest of countries," the report said.
The largest cities are home to nearly a quarter of the
global population and generate around half of global GDP, the
report said.
Most of the global middle class lives in Southeast Asia, the
region that has experienced the fastest urban population growth
in recent years, it noted.
But 91 percent of weather-related losses in Asia are
uninsured, it added, compared with 32 percent in the United
States, which had the highest level of insurance penetration in
the study sample.
DRIVER OF CONFLICT
The report also said climate-driven population shifts into
urban areas have the potential to create and exacerbate
conflict, as in Syria.
In the course of five years of drought starting in 2006,
Syria lost 85 percent of its livestock and saw crop production
plummet, child malnutrition worsen and the subsequent migration
of 1.5 million residents from rural to urban areas.
"These conditions led to protests, which ultimately
escalated into civil war," Zurich-based UBS said in a statement.
However, the political and social clout of middle-class
populations means their vulnerability to climate change risks
should translate into pressure on governments to tackle global
warming, the report noted.
"The middle class has two important qualities that make them
critically important to the conversation about climate change:
substantial assets and political influence," said Paul Donovan,
global economist and managing director at UBS Investment Bank.
"If the effects of climate change significantly hurt the
middle class, the inevitable reaction should in turn elicit a
strong response from policy makers."
