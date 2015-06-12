* OECD not immediately available for comment
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 12 Talks on phasing out a form of
coal subsidies have ended in stalemate as Japan, the biggest
user of the aid, led calls for more time in defiance of this
week's G7 pledge on fossil fuel subsidies, sources said.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development has been trying for a year to get an agreement from
its 34 member nations on phasing out export credits for coal,
the most polluting of the fossil fuels.
Sources close to talks in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday,
speaking on condition of anonymity, said there could be another
meeting in September if nations showed signs of flexibility.
No-one from the OECD was immediately available for comment.
The pressure for a deal is strong, but so is opposition,
especially from Japan, the biggest user of the credits that help
companies such as Toshiba Corp to sell coal plant and
mining technology abroad.
France, which late this year hosts U.N. climate talks, is
pushing for strict criteria, while G7 leaders of the world's
major industrial democracies on Monday backed a target to limit
the average rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The G7 leaders pledged to eliminate "inefficient fossil fuel
subsidies" and to "continued progress in the OECD discussions on
how export credits can contribute to our common goal to address
climate change".
But that can be interpreted to allow export credits to
continue in some form.
Industry argues they ensure only the most efficient
coal-fired generation is used and that can cut emissions in
nations that might otherwise use more polluting technology.
Environment campaigners dispute that.
"The main beneficiaries are OECD dirty industry, not energy
poor nations or the planet," Sebastien Godinot, an economist at
WWF, said.
As other subsidies have disappeared, OECD export credits
have increased in significance, according to research by
environmental campaigners, including WWF.
Their analysis of the numbers available found Japan provided
around $20 billion in public money to export of coal technology
between 2007 to 2014. In the European Union, Germany is the
largest user.
A German economy ministry spokeswoman said Germany supported
the OECD's efforts to agree unified standards for export credits
in line with the 2 degree Celsius limit.
"Export credit guarantees should only be available for new,
highly-efficient coal powered stations and only then if the
power stations are embedded in and coherent with the importing
country's climate protection strategy," she said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; additional reporting by Caroline
Copley in Berlin, Susanna Twidale in London and Michel Rose in
Paris, editing by David Evans)