OSLO, June 25 Corals that naturally thrive in
the hottest tropical waters can be bred with cousins in cooler
seas to help them survive mounting threats from global warming,
scientists reported on Thursday.
Tests of corals in warm waters on Australia's Great Barrier
Reef found they were able to survive bigger temperature rises
than those of an identical species in cooler seas 300 miles (500
kms) south, according to a University of Texas at Austin study
published in the journal Science.
The study, by scientists in the United States and Australia,
raises the possibility of deliberate breeding to pass on
heat-tolerant genes to combat climate change, linked by almost
all scientists to a build-up of man-made greenhouse gases in the
atmosphere.
"Coral larvae with parents from the north, where waters were
about 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) warmer, were up to 10
times as likely to survive heat stress, compared with those with
parents from the south," the scientists found.
And cross-breeding of the corals, of the Acropora millepora
species common in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, brought
offspring that were "significantly" better at coping with rising
temperatures than the cooler southern corals, they wrote.
Corals, which are tiny stony-bodied animals, form reefs that
are vital nurseries for many fish and are big draws for
scuba-diving tourists.
"What I think is the most viable strategy is simply to
transplant adult corals - we make a reef and let then cross with
the natural corals," Mikhail Matz, a co-author at the University
of Texas at Austin, told Reuters.
A United Nations report last year said that there were early
warning signs that warm water corals and the Arctic, where ice
is melting fast, were among the most vulnerable parts of nature
and already suffering irreversible changes because of warming.
The experts cautioned that warmer waters were only one of
many problems facing corals - others including pollution and an
acidification of the oceans.
The fact that corals can inherit heat tolerance "is not a
magic bullet that will safeguard corals from the multitude of
stressors they are currently facing," Line Bay, a co-author at
the Australian Institute of Marine Science, told Reuters.
The study adds to wider debate about deliberately relocating
animals and plants because of climate change, despite risks for
instance that they unwittingly bring diseases to their new
homes.
