WASHINGTON Oct 27 The world's 50 biggest
publicly-traded companies and their supply chains account for 40
percent of global greenhouse gas output, according to report
released Tuesday.
- The 50 top emitters includes 32 fossil fuel producers, as
well as 18 major fossil fuel consumers including auto companies
VW and General Motors, utilities and their
supply chains, the report by information provider Thomson
Reuters and BSD Consulting, a global sustainability consultancy,
found.
- Emissions from the world's biggest emitting companies are
contributing to an overall upward trend in greenhouse gas
emissions at a time that the United Nations is calling for an
annual 1.4 percent decrease in emissions to 2050.
- Companies should apply an internal price on carbon in
their business planning to account for the negative impacts of
greenhouse gas emissions -report.
- "What these companies decide to do in the next five years
on reducing their emissions will write an important part of
their history, and our own," said Timothy Nixon, director of
sustainability at Thomson Reuters, a report co-author.
-Source: here
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)